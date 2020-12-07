Welcome,
December 07, 2020, 09:19:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
Author
Topic: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast (Read 128 times)
evilghost
Posts: 2 700
Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
on:
Today
at 04:56:17 PM »
Definitely worth a listen while driving
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 786
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:45:06 PM »
I HATE FALLING ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL WITHOUT A DRINK 👎🙄👎
TO SAY HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN GIVEN MORE TIME IS ALL YA NEED TO FUCKING KNOW 👎😂😂😂👎
evilghost
Posts: 2 700
Re: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:48:12 PM »
Just a good insight to how he saw other players at clubs he played at
Was expecting same moan on about more time
But he was okay tbf
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 349
Re: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:58:35 PM »
Good lad is Woody. Neighbours and pals growing up. He will do ok as a manager. Boro job was a poisoned chalice whoever took it. Remember his two top summer transfer targets from the summer bargain bucket bin? That's right, Djiksteel and Bola.
Good luck to him.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 743
Re: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:22:44 PM »
He was totally out of his depth. Sometimes you should know when NOT to take a job.If he wants to be a manager then he should start at a lower league club. Even the late great Cloughie started at Hartlepool.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 349
Re: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:42:28 PM »
Bollocks. Not often you get a chance to manage your hometown club. Impossible to turn down.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 743
Re: Woodgate - on greatest game podcast
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:56:02 PM »
In that case he is even a bigger idiot that I thought he was.
