|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Needed.
As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.
I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.
Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..
Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......
good luck with the job hunt mate
i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft
out of interest....what does DBS stand for?
Disclosure and barring service (can work with kids etc)...
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
|
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad
No fella too technical for me but cheers......
No worries will keep my ear to the ground
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.
Awww look at Bernie, his obsession with Lids is flowing over to me now.
Get a photo of you up Bernie, Lets see if you've got a spine.
HIS FRIENDS DON'T CALL HIM JELLYBACK FOR NOTHING 👍😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.
Awww look at Bernie, his obsession with Lids is flowing over to me now.
Get a photo of you up Bernie, Lets see if you've got a spine.
HIS FRIENDS DON'T CALL HIM JELLYBACK FOR NOTHING 👍😂😂😂👍
No his friends call him Jimmy Glitter
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
You actually 'think' about your wife!!!
Christ, them were the days
Think it was last Monday when we last even had eye contact .
If you seduce my wife so she does one... I'll drop you 2k
That's funny (thumbs up).......
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
Spidoolie
|
Check 'Indeed' web site. Davidsons pharmacy advertising for a full time delivery driver.
Only minimum wage but any port in a storm.
I drive part time for a different pharmacy and love the job.
Good luck in your job search
Delivery Driver
Davidson Pharmacy
-
Billingham TS23
£8.72 an hour
We are looking for a new delivery driver, ideally we are looking for a candidate who can have their main responsibility being to prioritise the customer deliveries
The position is on a full time basis. We will consider any level of experience from having no prior experience to being qualified and worked in a pharmacy before
What we are really looking for is someone who is keen and motivated who is focused on customer service and willing to go that extra mile to help someone.
We are looking for someone who is full of enthusiasm and willing to embrace new challenges. We aim to provide the highest level of care we can within the community and want individuals who will help us drive forward with this ambition.
Holiday: Five weeks holiday plus bank holidays
Candidates shortlisted for an interview will be contacted
Job Type: Full-time
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: £8.72 per hour
Schedule:
Monday to Friday
Licence:
Driving License (Required)
Job Duties:
Delivering to residential locations
Work remotely:
No
- 4 days ago
Delivery Driver jobs in Billingham
Jobs at Davidson Pharmacy in Billingham
Delivery Driver salaries in Billingham
Company Info
Get job updates from Davidson Pharmacy
Hiring Lab
Career Advice
Browse Jobs
Browse Companies
Salaries
Indeed Events
Work at Indeed
Blog
About
Help Centre
© 2020 Indeed
Anti-Slavery statement
Privacy Centre
Cookies
Privacy
Terms
Let Employers Find You
|
|
|
|
Logged