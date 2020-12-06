nekder365

Employment « on: December 06, 2020, 10:53:48 AM »



As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.



I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.



Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..



Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......

Re: Employment « Reply #1 on: December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM » Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.

livefastdieyoung

Re: Employment « Reply #2 on: December 06, 2020, 11:04:01 AM » Where you opening up mate?

tunstall

good luck with the job hunt mate



i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft



good luck with the job hunt mate

i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft

out of interest....what does DBS stand for?

Re: Employment « Reply #5 on: December 06, 2020, 11:27:55 AM » It is tough out there at the minute. Good luck with your search.





We have just employed two new full time staff on the farm and the volume of applicants we received was unbelievable. A lot of them had never worked on farms before but are struggling to get work anywhere else.

We have took a punt on one with no experience and one with years of farm work behind him.



nekder365

good luck with the job hunt mate



i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft



Disclosure and barring service (can work with kids etc)...

Wee_Willie

Re: Employment « Reply #7 on: December 06, 2020, 11:50:20 AM » Good luck mate - sure you'll be OK.

CapsDave

Re: Employment « Reply #9 on: December 06, 2020, 11:53:48 AM » Im looking for a cleaner for a few hours a week if thats any good for you Ken?



boro_boro_boro

Re: Employment « Reply #12 on: December 06, 2020, 12:29:45 PM » Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad

nekder365

Posts: 3 726 Re: Employment « Reply #13 on: December 06, 2020, 01:24:44 PM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on December 06, 2020, 12:29:45 PM Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad



No fella too technical for me but cheers......

Freddie Boswell

Re: Employment « Reply #14 on: December 06, 2020, 01:43:51 PM » Good luck with the job search

sockets



M A G APosts: 2 358TRUMP 2020 Re: Employment « Reply #17 on: December 06, 2020, 11:32:43 PM »



This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray



Become a Covid Actor
This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 743 Re: Employment « Reply #18 on: December 06, 2020, 11:35:42 PM » Quote from: sockets on December 06, 2020, 11:32:43 PM



This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray





Become a Covid ActorThis bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray

Are you broadcasting from Roseberry Park?

Pigeon droppings

Re: Employment « Reply #19 on: December 06, 2020, 11:39:08 PM » Wouldnt hold out for RIK MAYALL nedker......he was spreading rumours about an Eston pub having a Marajuana farm the other day. What sort of pub landlord would he be if he's prepared to stop to low underhand methods like that, to destroy the opposition?

sockets



M A G APosts: 2 358TRUMP 2020 Re: Employment « Reply #20 on: December 06, 2020, 11:46:24 PM » poor woman



conned
poor woman

Bob_Ender

Re: Employment « Reply #21 on: December 07, 2020, 12:10:22 AM » See and hear wot ya saying Socks,but...........wasn't a soul there,just sayin gadge 🤔x

Minge

Re: Employment « Reply #22 on: December 07, 2020, 07:16:16 AM » NHS are taking on, apply for a porters job

daftjim

Good luck in finding work. Must be a big worry with a young family especially at this time of year.

Spidoolie

Posts: 71 Re: Employment « Reply #28 on: December 07, 2020, 08:28:36 PM » Check 'Indeed' web site. Davidsons pharmacy advertising for a full time delivery driver.

Only minimum wage but any port in a storm.

I drive part time for a different pharmacy and love the job.

Good luck in your job search

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 141 Re: Employment « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:48:36 AM » Just filled my last vacancy today.



Just filled my last vacancy today.

I'll give you a shout if more open up.

nekder365

Cheers Bob.... Fortunatly my offspring have their own families now so just me and the other half to think about 👍

Minge

Posts: 9 998Superstar Re: Employment « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 PM »



Christ, them were the days

Think it was last Monday when we last even had eye contact .





You actually 'think' about your wife!!!
Christ, them were the days
Think it was last Monday when we last even had eye contact .

If you seduce my wife so she does one... I'll drop you 2k

nekder365

That's funny (thumbs up).......

