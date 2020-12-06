Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Employment  (Read 1012 times)
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« on: December 06, 2020, 10:53:48 AM »
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 677


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM »
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 353


« Reply #2 on: December 06, 2020, 11:04:01 AM »
Where you opening up mate?
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #3 on: December 06, 2020, 11:13:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.

Cheers fella, keep me in mind (emojis having a day off) thumbs up...
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
tunstall
Posts: 4 235


« Reply #4 on: December 06, 2020, 11:23:03 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on December 06, 2020, 10:53:48 AM
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......


good luck with the job hunt mate

i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft

out of interest....what does DBS stand for?
King of the North
Posts: 1 505


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #5 on: December 06, 2020, 11:27:55 AM »
It is tough out there at the minute. Good luck with your search.


We have just employed two new full time staff on the farm and the volume of applicants we received was unbelievable. A lot of them had never worked on farms before but are struggling to get work anywhere else.
We have took a punt on one with no experience and one with years of farm work behind him.
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #6 on: December 06, 2020, 11:32:55 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on December 06, 2020, 11:23:03 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on December 06, 2020, 10:53:48 AM
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......


good luck with the job hunt mate

i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft

out of interest....what does DBS stand for?

Disclosure and barring service (can work with kids etc)...
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 680



« Reply #7 on: December 06, 2020, 11:50:20 AM »
Good luck mate - sure you'll be OK.
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #8 on: December 06, 2020, 11:53:32 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 06, 2020, 11:50:20 AM
Good luck mate - sure you'll be OK.

Cheers fella.....
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
CapsDave
Posts: 5 435


« Reply #9 on: December 06, 2020, 11:53:48 AM »
Im looking for a cleaner for a few hours a week if thats any good for you Ken?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
Posts: 280


« Reply #10 on: December 06, 2020, 12:09:01 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 06, 2020, 11:04:01 AM
Where you opening up mate?

Next door to the Foundry. 
CapsDave
Posts: 5 435


« Reply #11 on: December 06, 2020, 12:12:14 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on December 06, 2020, 12:09:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 06, 2020, 11:04:01 AM
Where you opening up mate?

Next door to the Foundry. 

 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 135


« Reply #12 on: December 06, 2020, 12:29:45 PM »
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #13 on: December 06, 2020, 01:24:44 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on December 06, 2020, 12:29:45 PM
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad

No fella too technical for me but cheers......
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 99


« Reply #14 on: December 06, 2020, 01:43:51 PM »
Good luck with the job search  :beer:
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 135


« Reply #15 on: December 06, 2020, 02:02:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on December 06, 2020, 01:24:44 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on December 06, 2020, 12:29:45 PM
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad

No fella too technical for me but cheers......

No worries will keep my ear to the ground
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 677


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: December 06, 2020, 04:02:25 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on December 06, 2020, 12:09:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 06, 2020, 11:04:01 AM
Where you opening up mate?

Next door to the Foundry. 

Miles off daft cunt
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 358


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #17 on: December 06, 2020, 11:32:43 PM »
Become a Covid Actor  :like:

This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray 

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 743



« Reply #18 on: December 06, 2020, 11:35:42 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 06, 2020, 11:32:43 PM
Become a Covid Actor  :like:

This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray 



Are you broadcasting from Roseberry Park?
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 115


« Reply #19 on: December 06, 2020, 11:39:08 PM »
Wouldnt hold out for RIK MAYALL nedker......he was spreading rumours about an Eston pub having a Marajuana farm the other day.  What sort of pub landlord would he be if he's prepared to stop to low underhand methods like that, to destroy the opposition?
sockets
Posts: 2 358


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #20 on: December 06, 2020, 11:46:24 PM »
conned  :unlike:   poor woman

  http://twitter.com/GerardBattenUK/status/1335307623403556865?s=20       
Bob_Ender
Posts: 775


« Reply #21 on: December 07, 2020, 12:10:22 AM »
See and hear wot ya saying Socks,but...........wasn't a soul there,just sayin gadge  🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
Posts: 9 998

Superstar


« Reply #22 on: December 07, 2020, 07:16:16 AM »
NHS are taking on, apply for a porters job
Bernie
Posts: 6 283


« Reply #23 on: December 07, 2020, 03:16:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 677


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #24 on: December 07, 2020, 03:17:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 07, 2020, 03:16:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.




Awww look at Bernie, his obsession with Lids is flowing over to me now.


Get a photo of you up Bernie, Lets see if you've got a spine.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 800

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #25 on: December 07, 2020, 04:32:27 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 07, 2020, 03:17:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 07, 2020, 03:16:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.




Awww look at Bernie, his obsession with Lids is flowing over to me now.


Get a photo of you up Bernie, Lets see if you've got a spine.

HIS FRIENDS DON'T CALL HIM JELLYBACK FOR NOTHING  👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 677


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #26 on: December 07, 2020, 05:10:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 07, 2020, 04:32:27 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 07, 2020, 03:17:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 07, 2020, 03:16:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on December 06, 2020, 10:59:39 AM
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.




Awww look at Bernie, his obsession with Lids is flowing over to me now.


Get a photo of you up Bernie, Lets see if you've got a spine.

HIS FRIENDS DON'T CALL HIM JELLYBACK FOR NOTHING  👍😂😂😂👍


No his friends call him Jimmy Glitter
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
daftjim
Posts: 2 620


« Reply #27 on: December 07, 2020, 07:56:21 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on December 06, 2020, 10:53:48 AM
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......


Good luck in finding work. Must be a big worry with a young family especially at this time of year.
Spidoolie
Posts: 71


« Reply #28 on: December 07, 2020, 08:28:36 PM »
Check 'Indeed' web site. Davidsons pharmacy advertising for a full time delivery driver.
Only minimum wage but any port in a storm.
I drive part time for a different pharmacy and love the job.
Good luck in your job search
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 141


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:48:36 AM »
Just filled my last vacancy today.

I'll give you a shout if more open up.
Tory Cunt
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 12:20:27 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 12:48:36 AM
Just filled my last vacancy today.

I'll give you a shout if more open up.

👍
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:23:05 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on December 07, 2020, 07:56:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on December 06, 2020, 10:53:48 AM
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......


Good luck in finding work. Must be a big worry with a young family especially at this time of year.

Cheers Bob.... Fortunatly my offspring have their own families now so just me and the other half to think about 👍
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Minge
Posts: 9 998

Superstar


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 PM »
You actually 'think' about your wife!!!

Christ, them were the days
Think it was last Monday when we last even had eye contact .
 

If you seduce my wife so she does one... I'll drop you 2k  :bc:
nekder365
Posts: 3 726


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:30:41 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:40:58 PM
You actually 'think' about your wife!!!

Christ, them were the days
Think it was last Monday when we last even had eye contact .
 

If you seduce my wife so she does one... I'll drop you 2k  :bc:

That's funny (thumbs up).......
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Spidoolie
Posts: 71


« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:37:47 AM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on December 07, 2020, 08:28:36 PM
Check 'Indeed' web site. Davidsons pharmacy advertising for a full time delivery driver.
Only minimum wage but any port in a storm.
I drive part time for a different pharmacy and love the job.
Good luck in your job search


