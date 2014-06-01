|
nekder365
Needed.
As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.
I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.
Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..
Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......
good luck with the job hunt mate
i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft
out of interest....what does DBS stand for?
Disclosure and barring service (can work with kids etc)...
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
boro_boro_boro
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad
No fella too technical for me but cheers......
No worries will keep my ear to the ground
