Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2020, 09:17:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Employment  (Read 519 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 AM »
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 651


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 AM »
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 338


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 AM »
Where you opening up mate?
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:59:39 AM
Bar job once I open the boozer pal. No problem.

Cheers fella, keep me in mind (emojis having a day off) thumbs up...
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 215


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:23:03 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 AM
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......


good luck with the job hunt mate

i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft

out of interest....what does DBS stand for?
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 502


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 AM »
It is tough out there at the minute. Good luck with your search.


We have just employed two new full time staff on the farm and the volume of applicants we received was unbelievable. A lot of them had never worked on farms before but are struggling to get work anywhere else.
We have took a punt on one with no experience and one with years of farm work behind him.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 11:23:03 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 AM
Needed.

As of Midnight tonight i am unemployed so a job will be needed soon.

I can do almost anything, have a full licence, a current enhanced DBS and full Ministry of Justice clearance.

Most suited to "people work" but have worked as a chef, barman, Door supervisor and can paint the bollocks off houses etc..

Anybody hear of anything going a shout will be much appreciated.......


good luck with the job hunt mate

i'm sure there'll be something out there for someone willing to do a days graft

out of interest....what does DBS stand for?

Disclosure and barring service (can work with kids etc)...
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 671



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 AM »
Good luck mate - sure you'll be OK.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:53:32 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:50:20 AM
Good luck mate - sure you'll be OK.

Cheers fella.....
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 429


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 AM »
Im looking for a cleaner for a few hours a week if thats any good for you Ken?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
****
Online Online

Posts: 272


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 11:04:01 AM
Where you opening up mate?

Next door to the Foundry. 
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 429


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:12:14 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:09:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 11:04:01 AM
Where you opening up mate?

Next door to the Foundry. 

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
boro_boro_boro
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 134


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:29:45 PM »
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:24:44 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 12:29:45 PM
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad

No fella too technical for me but cheers......
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 96


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 PM »
Good luck with the job search  :beer:
Logged
boro_boro_boro
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 134


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:02:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:24:44 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 12:29:45 PM
Ever worked in a lab before or with oil and gas? Got a lab tech job going at my place if you want to have a look at the ad

No fella too technical for me but cheers......

No worries will keep my ear to the ground
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 651


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:02:25 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:09:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 11:04:01 AM
Where you opening up mate?

Next door to the Foundry. 

Miles off daft cunt
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 334


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:32:43 PM »
Become a Covid Actor  :like:

This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray 

Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 731



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:32:43 PM
Become a Covid Actor  :like:

This bloke has had a few roles , from showing up at the testing station , to being on a ventilator fighting for life and the next thing you know he's a lung specialist going over an X-ray 



Are you broadcasting from Roseberry Park?
Logged
Pigeon droppings
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 113


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 PM »
Wouldnt hold out for RIK MAYALL nedker......he was spreading rumours about an Eston pub having a Marajuana farm the other day.  What sort of pub landlord would he be if he's prepared to stop to low underhand methods like that, to destroy the opposition?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 334


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:46:24 PM »
conned  :unlike:   poor woman

  http://twitter.com/GerardBattenUK/status/1335307623403556865?s=20       
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 756


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:10:22 AM »
See and hear wot ya saying Socks,but...........wasn't a soul there,just sayin gadge  🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 985

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:16:16 AM »
NHS are taking on, apply for a porters job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 