Freddie Boswell

Posts: 98 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #50 on: December 06, 2020, 09:29:32 PM » Exactly, thats just pure bollocks Bob. Hamilton was quite unlucky that year and as the King says, Rosberg didnt really have the stomach to stick around and try again.



Bottas is doing literally everything he can to beat Hamilton, hes got good qualifying pace but hes facing a driver that hardly makes any mistakes on a Sunday. Hamilton is consistently much better than anyone else in this era its as simple as that.



I agree with everything KOTN says above about his dominance and his personality.



Id like to see Verstappen in the second Merc for a season, would be exciting to watch. I still think Hamilton would comfortably finish above him on current ability. It obviously wont happen for a multitude of reasons. Maybe 2022 Russell can get a drive in the same team as Hamilton, hadnt done his chances any harm this weekend.

Posts: 5 350 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #52 on: December 06, 2020, 09:45:59 PM » Quote from: King of the North on December 06, 2020, 08:49:01 PM Good effort bob. But none of that is true.

And you know that how?



Quote from: King of the North link=topic=147915.msg1669991#msg1669991 Rosberg didnt humiliate him at all. It was a good battle that year. Rosberg didnt have the bottle to do it again though.

Bottle? Clearly you don't have a clue why Rosberg quit F1.





Quote from: King of the North link=topic=147915.msg1669991#msg1669991

But judge him on his titles,wins and records he has in F1. We probably will never again see anyone as dominant as he has been.



Of course we will. It'll happen when one team is completely dominant again.



How many of Hamiltons titles were won when his co-driver didn't finish second?



He's basically in a 2 car race and throws his toys out of the pram when the other driver is too quick.

And you know that how?

Bottle? Clearly you don't have a clue why Rosberg quit F1.

Of course we will. It'll happen when one team is completely dominant again.

How many of Hamiltons titles were won when his co-driver didn't finish second?

He's basically in a 2 car race and throws his toys out of the pram when the other driver is too quick.





Posts: 4 231 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #55 on: December 06, 2020, 10:31:19 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 06, 2020, 06:19:05 PM Quote from: King of the North on December 06, 2020, 05:36:32 PM Quote from: Freddie Boswell on December 06, 2020, 12:53:57 PM Im not a fan of the way Hamilton goes on off the track sometimes, but massively respect what hes achieved as a driver.



He consistently out qualifies Bottas and out scores him in races, and Mercedes let them race, unlike some of the teammates Schumacher had, Hamilton and Bottas are both gunning for the title and are actually trying to beat each other.



The fact Russell has qualified 2nd speaks more about his promise, I dont think many experts are using it as a stick to beat Hamilton with. George Russell is a Mercedes driver and basically on loan at Williams, hes hardly a rookie like some of the others whove stood in this year for other teams, hes a future world champion for me, hes been impressive in an uncompetitive car for two years now.



There is no doubt in my mind Hamiltons right up there with anyone in my lifetime. Senna was my favourite, well never know how many titles he would have won but Hamilton is up there too, he is excellent at every aspect of driving and makes far less mistakes than anyone else currently. Senna was a raw racer, Hamilton is a relentless one. The best drivers get the best cars, someone already said it but its true, didnt Hamilton lap his team mate the other week in the same car?





Spot on. Must sensible post I have seen on here for some time.





Sensible?



He's comparing Senna and Hamilton. It's like comparing Led Zeplin with The Kooks.

this



Lewis is a much better driver









this

Lewis is a much better driver

[runs for cover]

Posts: 12 667Once in every lifetime Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 PM » The Bahrain Screw Job.



That kid was a pawn in Mercedes game of protecting chalky Hamilton

Posts: 23 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:04:36 PM » Saying Hamilton wouldn't win in a Williams is like saying Messi wouldn't win a CL at Rotherham. formula 1 team is the sum of its parts. They spend tens of millions to get 1/10 of a second. Look at Verstappen V Albon. he is 3/10 a second faster in the same car. Hamilton is the best of his generation. Logged

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 883Pack o cunts Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:04:36 PM Saying Hamilton wouldn't win in a Williams is like saying Messi wouldn't win a CL at Rotherham. formula 1 team is the sum of its parts. They spend tens of millions to get 1/10 of a second. Look at Verstappen V Albon. he is 3/10 a second faster in the same car. Hamilton is the best of his generation.



No he's not - Russell proved yesterday that the car is everything



The hypocritical cunt would be nothing without that car





No he's not - Russell proved yesterday that the car is everything

The hypocritical cunt would be nothing without that car

Posts: 9 676 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #72 on: Today at 08:09:36 AM » A multi-million pound industry that invests in the finest of details in engineering technology that employs the elite of the engineering world but they put the wrong tyre on. It does not wash. Another corrupt "sport".



Disgusting white pale and stale-ism. I feel for our younger generation being racially abused. Logged

Posts: 8 124Pull your socks up Tel. Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #73 on: Today at 11:45:52 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 06, 2020, 06:42:21 PM

I've never said I like Hamilton. I think he's a world class cock womble.



But he wouldn't get close to the likes of Senna, Schumacher, Prost at their peaks. Could you see a shytehouse like Hamilton competing in F1 when drivers were dying every week? Not a fucking chance.



Hamilton is obviously a talented driver but he's had the support and financial resources that other drivers could only dream of. Frankly he's a product of 'playing the race card'.



You talk about that Williams car, it was the one that changed F1 from a sport into technical exercise. Since then drivers have won titles purely based on their car being so much better than the rest.



If you put Hamilton into a Williams or a McClaren now would be beat the Mercedes? Would he fuck. But its likely nobody could close that technical gap. Therefore its far more about the engineering than it is about the driving.







Yep.

Posts: 9 996Superstar Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #74 on: Today at 01:46:52 PM » Ive seen all the greats and each one made mistakes much more often than Hamilton does , in the same car all at their peak Lewis would win .

Posts: 23 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #76 on: Today at 02:24:48 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:45:52 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 06, 2020, 06:42:21 PM

I've never said I like Hamilton. I think he's a world class cock womble.



But he wouldn't get close to the likes of Senna, Schumacher, Prost at their peaks. Could you see a shytehouse like Hamilton competing in F1 when drivers were dying every week? Not a fucking chance.



Hamilton is obviously a talented driver but he's had the support and financial resources that other drivers could only dream of. Frankly he's a product of 'playing the race card'.



You talk about that Williams car, it was the one that changed F1 from a sport into technical exercise. Since then drivers have won titles purely based on their car being so much better than the rest.



If you put Hamilton into a Williams or a McClaren now would be beat the Mercedes? Would he fuck. But its likely nobody could close that technical gap. Therefore its far more about the engineering than it is about the driving.







If you put Messi in Arsenal they still wouldnt win the league. it is exactly the same. Of course he has the best car but it doesn't mean he isn't the best driver. Best drivers at present are Hamilton, Verstappen and Rici. Alonso back next year and Lecerlc just behind. Nobody outside of that group would give Lewis much of a fight. If you put Messi in Arsenal they still wouldnt win the league. it is exactly the same. Of course he has the best car but it doesn't mean he isn't the best driver. Best drivers at present are Hamilton, Verstappen and Rici. Alonso back next year and Lecerlc just behind. Nobody outside of that group would give Lewis much of a fight. Logged

Posts: 8 124Pull your socks up Tel. Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #77 on: Today at 02:53:07 PM » The point is that if he wasn't in the best car he wouldn't win.

Real greats have won races despite their car.

Posts: 9 996Superstar Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #79 on: Today at 03:14:40 PM »

Lewis in the no2 car would piss all over senna, because senna would make mistakes and crash out when Lewis got in front of him .

Proper level headed pro is our Lewis