Good effort bob. But none of that is true.
And you know that how?
Rosberg didnt humiliate him at all. It was a good battle that year. Rosberg didnt have the bottle to do it again though.
Bottle? Clearly you don't have a clue why Rosberg quit F1.
But judge him on his titles,wins and records he has in F1. We probably will never again see anyone as dominant as he has been.
Of course we will. It'll happen when one team is completely dominant again.
How many of Hamiltons titles were won when his co-driver didn't finish second?
He's basically in a 2 car race and throws his toys out of the pram when the other driver is too quick.