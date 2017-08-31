Freddie Boswell

Posts: 96 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:29:32 PM » Exactly, thats just pure bollocks Bob. Hamilton was quite unlucky that year and as the King says, Rosberg didnt really have the stomach to stick around and try again.



Bottas is doing literally everything he can to beat Hamilton, hes got good qualifying pace but hes facing a driver that hardly makes any mistakes on a Sunday. Hamilton is consistently much better than anyone else in this era its as simple as that.



I agree with everything KOTN says above about his dominance and his personality.



Id like to see Verstappen in the second Merc for a season, would be exciting to watch. I still think Hamilton would comfortably finish above him on current ability. It obviously wont happen for a multitude of reasons. Maybe 2022 Russell can get a drive in the same team as Hamilton, hadnt done his chances any harm this weekend.

Posts: 5 337 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 08:49:01 PM Good effort bob. But none of that is true.

And you know that how?



Quote from: King of the North link=topic=147915.msg1669991#msg1669991 Rosberg didnt humiliate him at all. It was a good battle that year. Rosberg didnt have the bottle to do it again though.

Bottle? Clearly you don't have a clue why Rosberg quit F1.





Quote from: King of the North link=topic=147915.msg1669991#msg1669991

But judge him on his titles,wins and records he has in F1. We probably will never again see anyone as dominant as he has been.



Of course we will. It'll happen when one team is completely dominant again.



How many of Hamiltons titles were won when his co-driver didn't finish second?



He's basically in a 2 car race and throws his toys out of the pram when the other driver is too quick.

Posts: 4 226 Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:19:05 PM Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 05:36:32 PM Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 12:53:57 PM Im not a fan of the way Hamilton goes on off the track sometimes, but massively respect what hes achieved as a driver.



He consistently out qualifies Bottas and out scores him in races, and Mercedes let them race, unlike some of the teammates Schumacher had, Hamilton and Bottas are both gunning for the title and are actually trying to beat each other.



The fact Russell has qualified 2nd speaks more about his promise, I dont think many experts are using it as a stick to beat Hamilton with. George Russell is a Mercedes driver and basically on loan at Williams, hes hardly a rookie like some of the others whove stood in this year for other teams, hes a future world champion for me, hes been impressive in an uncompetitive car for two years now.



There is no doubt in my mind Hamiltons right up there with anyone in my lifetime. Senna was my favourite, well never know how many titles he would have won but Hamilton is up there too, he is excellent at every aspect of driving and makes far less mistakes than anyone else currently. Senna was a raw racer, Hamilton is a relentless one. The best drivers get the best cars, someone already said it but its true, didnt Hamilton lap his team mate the other week in the same car?





Spot on. Must sensible post I have seen on here for some time.





Sensible?



He's comparing Senna and Hamilton. It's like comparing Led Zeplin with The Kooks.

this



Lewis is a much better driver









this

Lewis is a much better driver

[runs for cover]

Posts: 12 661Once in every lifetime Re: For all those that bum Hamilton... « Reply #61 on: Today at 08:32:13 PM » The Bahrain Screw Job.



The Bahrain Screw Job.

That kid was a pawn in Mercedes game of protecting chalky Hamilton