Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 AM »



" Players have discussed WALKING OFF the pitch if fans keep booing them taking the knee - and clubs are ready to use CCTV footage to root out supporters



Basically they want people to pay hundreds sometimes thousands of pounds for season tickets at these stadiums to walk into a pack of brainwashed pricks kneel before the Black Power mob and everyone has to keep it zipped or start clapping like seals for a fish .





That's the Black Power salute













Why don't they all kneel down in the dressing room before they come out on the pitch and leave the fans out of it . They want to ram it down peoples throats like Hamilton has done with F1











It get's worse by the day

Rutters

So it's going to be REALLY interesting if the Millwall fans applaud the KickItOut banner after booing the BLM stunt.



How will the identitarian media and prejudicial head-nodders deal with that?

PoliteDwarf

Linking arms could be a good idea. I'm sure if they came up with a symbol to represent racial equality which was not linked to a racist political organisation then everyone could get behind that.

sockets



Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 AM »



This is a road to misery for football fans cos the will keep making more demands . What about when opposition fans sing " Town full of peado's or what's it like to fuck your kids it's fucking shocking especially when lots of Boro fans take their kids to games , No one ever kicks a stink up about that do they are the camera's going to point all them fans out calling us nonces are they fuck . Its nowt but a lefty cunts wet dream People are going on as though the Blacks have been rounded up in concentration camps the whole thing is a load of over hyped bull shite by lefty bastards cos some black criminal died of an overdose while getting arrested for trying to use counterfeit money .

tunstall

this is the problem with starting shite like this



now when people and teams stop doing it they are branded as being racist by clueless cunts

sockets



Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 AM »



By cunts like Muttley and Roofie

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:59:32 AM So it's going to be REALLY interesting if the Millwall fans applaud the KickItOut banner after booing the BLM stunt.

How will the identitarian media and prejudicial head-nodders deal with that?



How will the identitarian media and prejudicial head-nodders deal with that?



Millwall fans know they've dropped a fatty apart from with frothing right-wingers. They will almost certainly make out, as has been done on here, that they were booing the BLM 'party' views by clapping the new approach. I think it's clear players take the knee in support of black people's striving for equality in life in general. We all know this and, once again, it's a lie to claim otherwise.



'Some of my best friends are black'



Millwall fans know they've dropped a fatty apart from with frothing right-wingers. They will almost certainly make out, as has been done on here, that they were booing the BLM 'party' views by clapping the new approach. I think it's clear players take the knee in support of black people's striving for equality in life in general. We all know this and, once again, it's a lie to claim otherwise.

'Some of my best friends are black'

I don't think anyone should be forced to take a knee but I certainly don't think anyone who does should be vilified

Rutters

It's an inevitable consequence of the Left losing and being unable to re-gain power.



They have to split the working-class into Identity Groups to win individual battles in a hope of ultimately winning the class war.



Their bête noire is now not the rich and powerful but the working-class poor who disagree with their prioritisation of their more deserving working-class poor.



Or is it a Rich and Powerful plot designed to divide the working class making them easier to rule?

sockets



Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 AM »

[/quote

Millwall fans know they've dropped a fatty apart from with frothing right-wingers. They will almost certainly make out, as has been done on here, that they were booing the BLM 'party' views by clapping the new approach. I think it's clear players take the knee in support of black people's striving for equality in life in general. We all know this and, once again, it's a lie to claim otherwise.



'Some of my best friends are black'



I don't think anyone should be forced to take a knee but I certainly don't think anyone who does should be vilified

Millwall fans know they've dropped a fatty apart from with frothing right-wingers. They will almost certainly make out, as has been done on here, that they were booing the BLM 'party' views by clapping the new approach. I think it's clear players take the knee in support ofin general. We all know this and, once again, it's a lie to claim otherwise.'Some of my best friends are black'I don't think anyone should be forced to take a knee but I certainly don't think anyone who does should be vilified











Pass the sick bucket



Striving to make a better life , They started the BLM cos they said too many black criminals were getting killed by the coppers





Pass the sick bucket

Striving to make a better life , They started the BLM cos they said too many black criminals were getting killed by the coppers

fuck off with this lefty bull shite

maggiethatcherrulesok

Bob





We get you don't think they should be vilified.



But many think they should.



Not because they are racist. Because they don't agree with using football to support what they see as political cause.



It's been said multiple times. No one has ever booed kick racism and similar causes.



The lefty's conveniently ignore this. Instead they throw "you boo, you are automatically a racist!". It's utter horseshiit.



One question Bob. Do you go with the option that if you boo you are a racist??

maggiethatcherrulesok

Also not sure where the "some of my best friends are black" comment came from. Did I miss someone saying this??

Rutters

Mr. End



Millwall have played a huge part in KickItOut for years with no problem whatsoever.



Do you think that if some players kneeled in homage to the Conservative Party it would be ok to vilify them?





...and what are the inequalities your black friends face that your average inhabitant of Berwick Hills doesn't?



Would any of them like to trade places?

maggiethatcherrulesok

"I think it's clear that players are kneeling to show....."



The key phrase is "I think it's clear"



That's your biased opinion. It's not fact.



There is stacks of evidence to the contrary. You only have to Google "FA Distances itself from BLM movement" to see the aumbeguity. The FA clearly had the same concerns as the Millwall fans and others who wish to boo. You rubbish this as "lying to ourselves"

maggiethatcherrulesok

And this is the problem with the left. If someone's opinion is not the same as yours they are wrong.... Or in this case racist.



We can raise many valid points but you (not you personally)are never going to listen because from the off you have already decided we are racist. This is exactly why we will never have another left wing government in the UK and is exactly why the divisions are growing.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 567WLM Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 12:19:02 PM » They are getting riled over the road now Millwall are saying no more bending the knee.



Muttley saying the chairman should make them do it in front of the fans face to face rather than the centre circle. And if they get booed then walk off and concede the match.



Good luck with that. Will be matched getting conceded left right and centre once fans are allowed in.



What is wrong with Millwall making another gesture to support anti racism in football. Like the arm linking. Something that distances from the political controversy of BLM.



Why wouldn't he be happy with that?



Very suspicious indeed. You would almost think he wants support for left wing politics voiced at football games. Now why would he want that???



So transparent it's ridiculous. Same as his reason for using fmttm.



Logged WLM

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 12:46:49 PM »



I kept out of this for 106 posts as I had an inkling no-one would agree with me

I am a Lord David lone wolf. Well, wire haired terrier, mebbe

maggiethatcherrulesok

Care to answer some the points Mr end?

Us righties are prepared to listen and debate



Logged WLM

daftjim

Posts: 2 623 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 12:50:29 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 12:19:02 PM They are getting riled over the road now Millwall are saying no more bending the knee.



Muttley saying the chairman should make them do it in front of the fans face to face rather than the centre circle. And if they get booed then walk off and concede the match.



Good luck with that. Will be matched getting conceded left right and centre once fans are allowed in.



What is wrong with Millwall making another gesture to support anti racism in football. Like the arm linking. Something that distances from the political controversy of BLM.



Why wouldn't he be happy with that?



Very suspicious indeed. You would almost think he wants support for left wing politics voiced at football games. Now why would he want that???



So transparent it's ridiculous. Same as his reason for using fmttm.







Wrong board

Go away piglet. You bring nothing to this board. boring, irrelevant sad sack.

Havent you got a creampie to clean up or something?





Logged WLM

daftjim

Stooping so low you have to reply to messages on Flyme on here. Get a fucking grip you docile twat.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Decent thread here. Can see you want to ruin it because you are a sad cunt. Just disappear and do everyone a favour. You bring nothing positive to anyone.

I pity you



Logged WLM

Bernie

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM »



Just read the bore me thread

Christ that Muttley is a cunt.

Bill Buxton

Muttley is the little class room creep who always took delight in getting others into trouble. He probably still lives at home with his parents.

nekder365

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:32:08 PM »



Come the revolution.........

Coriagh the Twat, Hairymouse 74, Sherriff John Bumemall.

Come the revolution.........

Scream till they hear you....

Jethro Tull



The "rainbow laces and armbands the premier league used at the weekend were good as well' Keeping the benders happy

PoliteDwarf

"I'll fight racism until my last breath!"

How are you fighting it today?

"I'm whining like a hysterical little kid about it on a football fan forum in some provincial backwater!"

That should do the trick.



How are you fighting it today?



"I'm whining like a hysterical little kid about it on a football fan forum in some provincial backwater!"



Logged CoB scum

PoliteDwarf

Bob is fighting the good fight.

livefastdieyoung

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:11:24 PM »



I've never done this before. I've never felt it be needed but, have SIX SIDS







I've never done this before. I've never felt it be needed but, have SIX SIDS

Howling with laughter here! That thread on FMTTM........

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 10 030Not big and not clever Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 11:11:24 PM



I've never done this before. I've never felt it be needed but, have SIX SIDS







Howling with laughter here!

That thread on FMTTM........I've never done this before. I've never felt it be needed but, have SIX SIDSHowling with laughter here!





Definitely a few looking for an Oscar there and already going for the full Gwyneth.

Wee_Willie

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #133 on: Today at 08:54:45 AM »



= BBC ITV Lineker



If this were players celebrating a goal by expressing their political belief with Nazi salute there would be an uproar.

= BBC ITV Lineker

Don pepe

Posts: 1 217 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #134 on: Today at 09:34:32 AM » i wouldnt mind some of that kind of equality myself



Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 684 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #135 on: Today at 09:51:03 AM » This ^^^



Spot on.



Logged

Bernie

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #136 on: Today at 12:09:18 PM »



Look at the comments from Lefties !!!





Look at the comments from Lefties !!!

https://twitter