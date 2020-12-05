Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well done Millwall fans  (Read 3336 times)
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 AM »
It get's worse by the day

" Players have discussed WALKING OFF the pitch if fans keep booing them taking the knee - and clubs are ready to use CCTV footage to root out supporters    

Basically they want people to pay hundreds sometimes thousands of pounds for season tickets at these stadiums to walk into a pack of brainwashed pricks kneel before the Black Power mob and everyone has to keep it zipped or start clapping like seals for a fish .


That's the Black Power salute  :unlike:






Why don't they all kneel down in the dressing room before they come out on the pitch and leave the fans out of it . They want to ram it down peoples throats like Hamilton has done with F1  :wanker:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:26 AM by sockets » Logged
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:59:32 AM »
So it's going to be REALLY interesting if the Millwall fans applaud the KickItOut banner after booing the BLM stunt.

How will the identitarian media and prejudicial head-nodders deal with that?
Logged
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:02:12 AM »
Linking arms could be a good idea. I'm sure if they came up with a symbol to represent racial equality which was not linked to a racist political organisation then everyone could get behind that.
Logged
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 AM »
People are going on as though the Blacks have been rounded up in concentration camps the whole thing is a load of over hyped bull shite by lefty bastards cos some black criminal died of an overdose while getting arrested for trying to use counterfeit money .

This is a road to misery for football fans cos the    will keep making more demands . What about when opposition fans sing " Town full of peado's or what's it like to fuck your kids it's fucking shocking especially when lots of Boro fans take their kids to games , No one ever kicks a stink up about that do they are the camera's going to point all them fans out calling us nonces are they fuck . Its nowt but a lefty cunts wet dream 
Logged
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 AM »
this is the problem with starting shite like this

now when people and teams stop doing it they are branded as being racist by clueless cunts
Logged
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 AM »
Exactly  :like:

By cunts like Muttley and Roofie  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:59:32 AM
So it's going to be REALLY interesting if the Millwall fans applaud the KickItOut banner after booing the BLM stunt.

How will the identitarian media and prejudicial head-nodders deal with that?

Millwall fans know they've dropped a fatty apart from with frothing right-wingers. They will almost certainly make out, as has been done on here, that they were booing the BLM 'party' views by clapping the new approach.  I think it's clear players take the knee in support of black people's striving for equality in life in general. We all know this and, once again, it's a lie to claim otherwise.

'Some of my best friends are black'  souey

I don't think anyone should be forced to take a knee but I certainly don't think anyone who does should be vilified
Logged
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 AM »
It's an inevitable consequence of the Left losing and being unable to re-gain power.

They have to split the working-class into Identity Groups to win individual battles in a hope of ultimately winning the class war.

Their bête noire is now not the rich and powerful but the working-class poor who disagree with their prioritisation of their more deserving working-class poor.

Or is it a Rich and Powerful plot designed to divide the working class making them easier to rule?
Logged
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 AM »
Virtue signalling brain washed over paid wankers.
Logged
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch link=topic=147910.msg1670356#msg1670356
[/quote

Millwall fans know they've dropped a fatty apart from with frothing right-wingers. They will almost certainly make out, as has been done on here, that they were booing the BLM 'party' views by clapping the new approach.  I think it's clear players take the knee in support of black people's striving for equality in life in general. We all know this and, once again, it's a lie to claim otherwise.

'Some of my best friends are black'  souey

I don't think anyone should be forced to take a knee but I certainly don't think anyone who does should be vilified






Pass the sick bucket  souey

Striving to make a better life , They started the BLM cos they said too many black criminals were getting killed by the coppers


fuck off with this lefty bull shite  
Logged
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:45:56 AM »
Bob
 

We get you don't think they should be vilified.

But many think they should.

Not because they are racist.   Because they don't agree with using football to support what they see as political  cause.

It's been said multiple times.    No one has ever booed kick racism and similar causes.   

The lefty's conveniently ignore this.   Instead they throw "you boo, you are automatically a racist!".  It's utter horseshiit.

One question Bob.   Do you go with the option that if you boo you are a racist??
Logged
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 AM »
Also not sure where the "some of my best friends are black" comment came from.  Did I miss someone saying this??
Logged
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 AM »
Mr. End

Millwall have played a huge part in KickItOut for years with no problem whatsoever.

Do you think that if some players kneeled in homage to the Conservative Party it would be ok to vilify them?


...and what are the inequalities your black friends face that your average inhabitant of Berwick Hills doesn't?

Would any of them like to trade places?
Logged
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 AM »
"I think it's clear that players are kneeling to show....."

The key phrase is "I think it's clear"

That's your biased opinion.  It's not fact.

There is stacks of evidence to the contrary.    You only have to Google "FA Distances itself from BLM movement" to see the aumbeguity.    The FA clearly had the same concerns as the Millwall fans and others who wish to boo.  You rubbish this as "lying to ourselves"
Logged
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 12:00:23 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:49:33 AM

Mr. End









 charles charles charles charles


I like that  charles charles  Mr End  monkey monkey


Mr fucking big massive virtue signalling bell end  :like:
Logged
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 12:03:16 PM »
And this is the problem with the left.  If someone's opinion is not the same as yours they are wrong.... Or in this case racist.  

We can raise many valid points but you (not you personally)are never going to listen because from the off you have already decided we are racist.   This is exactly why we will never have another left wing government in the UK and is exactly why  the divisions are growing.  
Logged
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 12:19:02 PM »
They are getting riled over the road now Millwall are saying no more bending the knee.

Muttley saying the chairman should make them do it in front of the fans face to face rather than the centre circle.   And if they get booed then walk off and concede the match.

Good luck with that.   Will be matched getting conceded left right and centre once fans are allowed in.

What is wrong with Millwall making another gesture to support anti racism in football.   Like the arm linking.  Something that distances from the political controversy of BLM.

Why wouldn't he be happy with that?

Very suspicious indeed.   You would almost think he wants support for left wing politics voiced at football games.   Now why would he want that???

So transparent it's ridiculous.   Same as his reason for using fmttm.
Logged
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 12:46:49 PM »
I kept out of this for 106 posts as I had an inkling no-one would agree with me  :alf:

I am a Lord David lone wolf. Well, wire haired terrier, mebbe
Logged
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 12:49:09 PM »
Care to answer some the points Mr end?

Us righties are prepared to listen and debate
Logged
« Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 12:50:29 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 12:19:02 PM
They are getting riled over the road now Millwall are saying no more bending the knee.

Muttley saying the chairman should make them do it in front of the fans face to face rather than the centre circle.   And if they get booed then walk off and concede the match.

Good luck with that.   Will be matched getting conceded left right and centre once fans are allowed in.

What is wrong with Millwall making another gesture to support anti racism in football.   Like the arm linking.  Something that distances from the political controversy of BLM.

Why wouldn't he be happy with that?

Very suspicious indeed.   You would almost think he wants support for left wing politics voiced at football games.   Now why would he want that???

So transparent it's ridiculous.   Same as his reason for using fmttm.



Wrong board 
Logged
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:52:46 PM »
Go away piglet.  You bring nothing to this board.   boring, irrelevant sad sack.


  Havent you got a creampie to clean up or something?
Logged
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:00:13 PM »
Stooping so low you have to reply to messages on Flyme on here. Get a fucking grip you docile twat.
Logged
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:02:10 PM »
Decent thread here.   Can see you want to ruin it because you are a sad cunt.   Just disappear and do everyone a favour.  You bring nothing positive to anyone.

I pity you
Logged
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM »
Just read the bore me thread  lost

Christ that Muttley is a cunt.  :wanker:
Logged
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:27:38 PM »
Muttley is the little class room creep who always took delight in getting others into trouble. He probably still lives at home with his parents.
Logged
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:32:08 PM »
Coriagh the Twat, Hairymouse 74, Sherriff John Bumemall.

Come the revolution......... :alf: :alf:
 
Logged
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 PM »
The "rainbow laces and armbands the premier league used at the weekend were good as well' Keeping the benders happy  :like:
Logged
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:11:12 PM »
"I'll fight racism until my last breath!"

 How are you fighting it today?

"I'm whining like a hysterical little kid about it on a football fan forum in some provincial backwater!"

That should do the trick.
Logged
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:11:12 PM
"I'll fight racism until my last breath!"

 How are you fighting it today?

"I'm whining like a hysterical little kid about it on a football fan forum in some provincial backwater!"

That should do the trick.




Its a plan of action that works well for Bobup 
Logged
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM »
Bob is fighting the good fight. 
Logged
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-9028489/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-wont-renewing-Spurs-season-ticket.html
                                                      :like:
Logged
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:11:24 PM »
That thread on FMTTM........

I've never done this before. I've never felt it be needed but, have SIX SIDS

 

Howling with laughter here!
Logged
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 11:11:24 PM
That thread on FMTTM........

I've never done this before. I've never felt it be needed but, have SIX SIDS

 

Howling with laughter here!

 :basil:

Definitely a few looking for an Oscar there and already going for the full Gwyneth.
Logged
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:54:45 AM »
If this were players celebrating a goal by expressing their political belief with Nazi salute there would be an uproar.

 cry cry cry = BBC ITV Lineker
Logged
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:34:32 AM »
Multi millionaire black footballers telling us all how theyre striving for equality  :alf: i wouldnt mind some of that kind of equality myself  :steptoe:

Its a load of shit and i reckon its mostly london based blacks driving this bullshit bus. They have shit quality of life down there but so do most people in london who arent millionaires. There seems to be a clear culture of entitlement and expectation that they should have what others people work gard amd make sacrifices for handed to them on a plate. It really isnt a race thing and there was no nouse over this before the drugged up home invader was snuffed out. Theres plenty of white people who have fuck all but they dont have the ace race card to play so they just have to get on with it. Popular black culture is obsessed with material wealth and status so they all think thats what their life should be like. They need to stfu and get on with it, chamge through education, attitude adjustment and personal relationships. Whitey really couldnt give a fuck about you, weve got our shit to deal with.
Logged
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:51:03 AM »
This ^^^

Spot on.

I started a thread about the state of the white working class communities, in particular the kids and how they are being let down by a flawed education system by a lack of care and conflict of interests ..   but nobody like BBC, Lineker gives a fuck. Middlesbrough is top of the league for child abuse from parents being pissed or drugged. This is the true problem (and is not necessarily different to the reasons for black poverty/crime in London, albeit they have a voice) but one thing is certain ...it is not a skin colour issue. This BLM shite only makes it worse and causes deeper divisions.   
Logged
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:09:18 PM »
 :mido:

Look at the comments from Lefties !!!


https://twitter.com/fishplums/status/1336477079932645378/photo/1
Logged
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:21:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:46:49 PM
I kept out of this for 106 posts as I had an inkling no-one would agree with me  :alf:

I am a Lord David lone wolf. Well, wire haired terrier, mebbe

You a fucking hideous bell end who got of prison for fraud not so long ago.... lone wolf indeed...... master of weapons grade shit takes and being wrong about everything perhaps

Lord Shit take of Marton perhaps  :nige:


Lone wolf  monkey monkey monkey
Logged
