Posts: 279 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 PM » Roofie wants the Milwall fans identified by CCTV what exactly have they done wrong ? Logged

Tell Roofie this : Why are Sky supporting a Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police.

No football matches would be possible without Police support.



The Premier League is in breach of its own rule 4 preventing any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.





BLM are a Marxist mob who want to be a political party the dirty vile stinking cunts Roofie is a Marxist wankerTell Roofie this : Why are Sky supporting a Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police.No football matches would be possible without Police support.The Premier League is in breach of its own rule 4 preventing any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.BLM are a Marxist mob who want to be a political party the dirty vile stinking cunts Logged

Posts: 10 014Not big and not clever Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM » That thread makes for amusing reading. I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies. The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse. Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.



I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white. Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it. Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign. Logged CoB scum

Posts: 11 379Bugger. Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM That thread makes for amusing reading. I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies. The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse. Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.



I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white. Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it. Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign.



Logged

Posts: 4 743 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM » Do you remember that pop song Young Gifted and Black? Well we need a new one now. How about Young Fascist and Black. Logged

Posts: 899Fred West ruined my wife Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 PM » That was Millwalls season ticket 🎫 holders. Wait until the undesirables return Logged

Posts: 154Bow Wow Wow Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 PM » Quote from: headset on December 05, 2020, 06:55:34 PM



I hope he fucks off and is never seen again at the Riverside once the booing starts





Big nose Nicholls will be fucking gutted because he knows the booing ov the knee is coming to Boro once the 2000 arsoles are superseded with a proper Boro crowd more.I hope he fucks off and is never seen again at the Riverside once the booing starts

Its a yes from Me 👍 Its a yes from Me 👍 Logged

Posts: 1 207 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #64 on: Today at 03:58:14 AM »



Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from me is he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racists



Theyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. Shithouses



Of course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.



Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all. Brilliant reading that thread. Theyve become a parody of themselves now - all with their little i like curry stories, and my asian missus tales. Its like a sketch show over there.Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from meis he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racistsTheyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. ShithousesOf course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all. Logged

Posts: 1 791 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #65 on: Today at 04:38:23 AM » Does get rather cringeworthy reading through it, especially when you realise they're all silly old buggers in their 60s and 70s. Logged

Posts: 77 786I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #66 on: Today at 08:33:38 AM » MILLWALL PLAYERS SAID THEY WILL STILL TAKE THE KNEE..... NO. PROBS.... KEEP BEEN PREPARED TO GET BOOED AGAIN THEN 👍



IN OTHER NEWS ONE OF THEIR BLACK PLAYERS HAS PUT IN A TRANSFER REQUEST 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Posts: 167 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #67 on: Today at 10:01:20 AM »



Just the same as all the other political parties then, I say.





https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/10/26/black-lives-matter-registers-political-party-could-stand-local/ Nothing political about BLM, they say.Just the same as all the other political parties then, I say. Logged

Posts: 7 030 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #68 on: Today at 12:59:47 PM » Hearing that the group leading the booing contained several old school Chelsea head hunters. Logged

Posts: 6 275 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #70 on: Today at 01:31:44 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:48:08 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:23:22 AM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:18:20 AM I have complained to the club re the support of Nicholls and his website.



I have explained that Boreme do not represent a fair cross sections of Boro supporters and that their members must follow the owner's ideology and beliefs or "their voice will not be heard".



This to me is a dictatorship that silences members and totally defeats the object of a fan's forum.



I appreciate the club would have difficulties "associating" with COB but at least Goldby encourages free speech and difference of opinion (without threats etc).



Also we do have some very knowledgeable football fans on here that when it comes to footy.



Also Nicholls you know me so anytime you would like to discuss my personal opinions on you or your site i am certain you can get 1 of your infiltrators on this site to pm me and i will quite happily meet over a herbal tea and poppy seed omelette to air my views (please invite Hairy Vegas as well).........





I would think Gibson despises the cunt, as he is taking money from the club however small with his Morning Star rag, that is why he is not allowed to sell the shite on MFC premises.

I would think Gibson despises the cunt, as he is taking money from the club however small with his Morning Star rag, that is why he is not allowed to sell the shite on MFC premises.

Gibson can't stand him and has even tried to shop him for VAT.

Gibson can't stand him and has even tried to shop him for VAT.

Not true. Gibson is on very friendly terms with Westy, mainly due to him never ever saying anything critical about the club or the dear leader. Why do you think Westy has a long standing invite to attend press conferences and also gets free tickets for games?



Also, Westy's new book "My Boro Debut" is currently for sale in the club shop (Saw it there myself on Saturday). That wouldn't be happening if there was any issue between Westy & the club.



Not true. Gibson is on very friendly terms with Westy, mainly due to him never ever saying anything critical about the club or the dear leader. Why do you think Westy has a long standing invite to attend press conferences and also gets free tickets for games?Also, Westy's new book "My Boro Debut" is currently for sale in the club shop (Saw it there myself on Saturday). That wouldn't be happening if there was any issue between Westy & the club. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 6 275 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #72 on: Today at 02:01:02 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:59:47 PM Hearing that the group leading the booing contained several old school Chelsea head hunters.



Hearing wrong then - unless they have Millwall season tickets. The 2k in attanedance were drawn from long term ST holders. Hearing wrong then - unless they have Millwall season tickets. The 2k in attanedance were drawn from long term ST holders. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 60 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #73 on: Today at 02:17:23 PM »



Beer Me Boys Well done Wall. Watched from the Alehouse Tute in Nova Scotia.Beer Me Boys Logged

Posts: 77 786I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #74 on: Today at 04:44:02 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:59:47 PM Hearing that the group leading the booing contained several old school Chelsea head hunters.



NOT TRUE 👎 I KNOW 3 OLD WALL LADS WHO WERE THERE ALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS...... WHAT PISSED ME OFF IS CHELSKI FANS NEVER DID IT ON SATURDAY AGAINST LEEDS 👎😠😠😠👎 NOT TRUE 👎 I KNOW 3 OLD WALL LADS WHO WERE THERE ALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS...... WHAT PISSED ME OFF IS CHELSKI FANS NEVER DID IT ON SATURDAY AGAINST LEEDS 👎😠😠😠👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Posts: 77 786I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #77 on: Today at 06:15:51 PM » Open letter to BBC and rest of the fawning media.

Not once on Saturday did the fans of Millwall or Colchester boo any black player they were protesting against the Marxist organization that is the BLM.

For years we've had kick racism out in different forms and there has never been a problem with that.

My own team had 5 black players on Saturday again not a problem.

But to call all football fans racist because they will not show support for

BLM is a fucking insult.

This(peaceful organization) have been desecrating our statues burning our flag assaulting our police officers and causing millions of pounds worth of damage as well as possibly spreading covid.

This is things we should be encouraged the boo never mind criticized.

Lastly KEEP politics out of our game Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Posts: 767 Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #78 on: Today at 06:37:06 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 04:56:43 PM



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55218186

FFS.

& if that is not a Token gesture after not doing it as its a waste of time for 6 weeks ......just so the media can say "look what qpr did at millwall" total virtue signalling of the saddest order ......because by saturday , they will stop again & if that is not a Token gesture after not doing it as its a waste of time for 6 weeks ......just so the media can say "look what qpr did at millwall" total virtue signalling of the saddest order ......because by saturday , they will stop again Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 899Fred West ruined my wife Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #79 on: Today at 07:33:17 PM » Westie is an unrepresentative, radical, bellend. Censure for anyone with a different point of view.



Roofie is can of kestrel away from another meltdown.



Newyddion fat lad tried to promote a horror show of queers presenting a comedy club.



Borobarmy. Fat Sean Ormesby former IRA fireman and disciple of the Vatican peadophile ring.



Couldnt fight their way out of a wet paper bag.



Theyll be ever so disappointed when real

Fans return and boo the BLM shit show just like Referendi and Elections disappoint them.



Logged

Posts: 77 786I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #82 on: Today at 07:45:59 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 07:39:36 PM

A thread full of racists competing to be the most abhorrent.



YOU COULD FILL A SWIMMING POOL WITH THEM TEARS JIM 👍😂😂😂👍



YOU UNIMPORTANT UNINTERESTING DULLARD CUNT 👎😂😂😂😂👎



YOU ARE ABOUT AS MUCH FUN AS TOOTHACHE AND EARACHE ROLLED IN TO ONE 😂😂😂 YOU COULD FILL A SWIMMING POOL WITH THEM TEARS JIM 👍😂😂😂👍YOU UNIMPORTANT UNINTERESTING DULLARD CUNT 👎😂😂😂😂👎YOU ARE ABOUT AS MUCH FUN AS TOOTHACHE AND EARACHE ROLLED IN TO ONE 😂😂😂 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Posts: 10 014Not big and not clever Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #84 on: Today at 07:49:52 PM » Here comes the first white slave volunteer for Sasha Johnson. Logged CoB scum