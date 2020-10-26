|
Atomic Dog
I have complained to the club re the support of Nicholls and his website.
I have explained that Boreme do not represent a fair cross sections of Boro supporters and that their members must follow the owner's ideology and beliefs or "their voice will not be heard".
This to me is a dictatorship that silences members and totally defeats the object of a fan's forum.
I appreciate the club would have difficulties "associating" with COB but at least Goldby encourages free speech and difference of opinion (without threats etc).
Also we do have some very knowledgeable football fans on here that when it comes to footy.
Also Nicholls you know me so anytime you would like to discuss my personal opinions on you or your site i am certain you can get 1 of your infiltrators on this site to pm me and i will quite happily meet over a herbal tea and poppy seed omelette to air my views (please invite Hairy Vegas as well).........
I would think Gibson despises the cunt, as he is taking money from the club however small with his Morning Star rag, that is why he is not allowed to sell the shite on MFC premises.
Gibson can't stand him and has even tried to shop him for VAT.
Hope that is true that has made my day Benny Boy......
And mine 😊
Don pepe
Brilliant reading that thread. Theyve become a parody of themselves now - all with their little i like curry stories, and my asian missus tales. Its like a sketch show over there.
Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from me
is he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racists
Theyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. Shithouses
Of course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.
Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all.
Bernie
Not true. Gibson is on very friendly terms with Westy, mainly due to him never ever saying anything critical about the club or the dear leader. Why do you think Westy has a long standing invite to attend press conferences and also gets free tickets for games?
Also, Westy's new book "My Boro Debut" is currently for sale in the club shop (Saw it there myself on Saturday). That wouldn't be happening if there was any issue between Westy & the club.
LEON TROTSKY
A thread full of racists competing to be the most abhorrent.
YOU COULD FILL A SWIMMING POOL WITH THEM TEARS JIM 👍😂😂😂👍
YOU UNIMPORTANT UNINTERESTING DULLARD CUNT 👎😂😂😂😂👎
YOU ARE ABOUT AS MUCH FUN AS TOOTHACHE AND EARACHE ROLLED IN TO ONE 😂😂😂
