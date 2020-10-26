Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well done Millwall fans  (Read 2263 times)
LeeTublin
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 PM »
Roofie wants the Milwall fans identified by CCTV what exactly have they done wrong ? 
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:30:19 PM »
Roofie is a Marxist wanker  :wanker:

Tell Roofie this : Why are Sky supporting a Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police.
No football matches would be possible without Police support.

The Premier League is in breach of its own rule 4 preventing any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.


 BLM are a Marxist mob who want to be a political party the dirty vile stinking cunts  :wanker:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM »
That thread makes for amusing reading.  I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies.  The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse.  Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.  

I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white.  Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it.  Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign.
CoB scum
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 PM »
That thread makes for amusing reading.  I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies.  The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse.  Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.  

I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white.  Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it.  Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:57:58 PM »
Funny looking dog.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:27:00 PM »



^      ^
THIS....

👎👎👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bill Buxton
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM »
Do you remember that pop song Young Gifted and Black? Well we need a new one now. How about Young Fascist and Black.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:01:09 PM »
Fancy kneeling for this scum  souey souey
Don pepe
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:39:38 PM »
Youve never posted anything that can be considered even mildly amysing, you tedious, infantile, unlikeable cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 PM »
That was Millwalls season ticket 🎫 holders. Wait until the undesirables return  :like: :like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 PM »
Youve never posted anything that can be considered even mildly amysing, you tedious, infantile, unlikeable cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 PM »
Quote from: headset on December 05, 2020, 06:55:34 PM
Big nose Nicholls will be fucking gutted because he knows the booing ov the knee is coming to Boro once the 2000 arsoles are superseded with a proper Boro crowd more.

I hope he fucks off and is never seen again at the Riverside once the booing starts monkey



Its a yes from Me 👍
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:02:48 AM »
I would think Gibson despises the cunt, as he is taking money from the club however small with his Morning Star rag, that is why he is not allowed to sell the shite on MFC premises.  

Gibson can't stand him and has even tried to shop him for VAT.

Hope that is true that has made my day Benny Boy......

And mine 😊
Don pepe
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:58:14 AM »
Brilliant reading that thread. Theyve become a parody of themselves now - all with their little i like curry stories, and my asian missus tales. Its like a sketch show over there.

Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from me  is he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racists  :basil:

Theyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. Shithouses

Of course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.

Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:38:23 AM »
Does get rather cringeworthy reading through it, especially when you realise they're all silly old buggers in their 60s and 70s.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:33:38 AM »
MILLWALL PLAYERS SAID THEY WILL STILL TAKE THE KNEE..... NO. PROBS.... KEEP BEEN PREPARED TO GET BOOED AGAIN THEN  👍

IN OTHER NEWS ONE OF THEIR BLACK PLAYERS HAS PUT IN A TRANSFER REQUEST 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Rutters
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:01:20 AM »
Nothing political about BLM, they say.

Just the same as all the other political parties then, I say.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/10/26/black-lives-matter-registers-political-party-could-stand-local/
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:59:47 PM »
Hearing that the group leading the booing contained several old school Chelsea head hunters.
Mickgaz
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:05:55 PM »
The only good thing about that is they will only take votes of Labour and Lib dems🤣🤣🤣
Bernie
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:31:44 PM »
I would think Gibson despises the cunt, as he is taking money from the club however small with his Morning Star rag, that is why he is not allowed to sell the shite on MFC premises.  

Gibson can't stand him and has even tried to shop him for VAT.

Not true. Gibson is on very friendly terms with Westy, mainly due to him never ever saying anything critical about the club or the dear leader. Why do you think Westy has a long standing invite to attend press conferences and also gets free tickets for games?

Also, Westy's new book "My Boro Debut" is currently for sale in the club shop (Saw it there myself on Saturday). That wouldn't be happening if there was any issue between Westy & the club.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:38:15 PM »
Hearing that the group leading the booing contained several old school Chelsea head hunters.
I would like to know how they got a ticket.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bernie
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:01:02 PM »
Hearing wrong then - unless they have Millwall season tickets. The 2k in attanedance were drawn from long term ST holders.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
The_Duffers_Ghost
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:17:23 PM »
Well done Wall.  Watched from the Alehouse Tute in Nova Scotia.

Beer Me Boys  :beer:  :beer:  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:44:02 PM »
NOT TRUE 👎 I KNOW 3 OLD WALL LADS WHO WERE THERE ALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS...... WHAT PISSED ME OFF IS CHELSKI FANS NEVER DID IT ON SATURDAY AGAINST LEEDS  👎😠😠😠👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #75 on: Today at 04:44:33 PM »



👎😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LeeTublin
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:56:43 PM »
FFS.  souey

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55218186
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #77 on: Today at 06:15:51 PM »
Open letter to BBC and rest of the fawning media.
Not once on Saturday did the fans of Millwall or Colchester boo any black player they were protesting against the Marxist organization that is the BLM.
For years we've had kick racism out in different forms and there has never been a problem with that.
My own team had 5 black players on Saturday again not a problem.
But to call all football fans racist because they will not show support for
BLM is a fucking insult.
This(peaceful organization) have been desecrating our statues burning our flag assaulting our police officers and causing millions of pounds worth of damage as well as possibly spreading covid.
This is things we should be encouraged the boo never mind criticized.
Lastly KEEP politics out of our game
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Gingerpig
« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:37:06 PM »
& if that is not a Token gesture after not doing it as its a waste of time for 6 weeks ......just so the media can say "look what qpr did at millwall"  total virtue signalling of the saddest order ......because by saturday , they will stop again  :wanker:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #79 on: Today at 07:33:17 PM »
Westie is an unrepresentative, radical, bellend. Censure for anyone with a different point of view.

Roofie is can of kestrel away from another meltdown.

Newyddion fat lad tried to promote a horror show of queers presenting a comedy club.

Borobarmy. Fat Sean Ormesby former IRA fireman and disciple of the Vatican peadophile ring.

Couldnt fight their way out of a wet paper bag.

Theyll be ever so disappointed when real
Fans return and boo the BLM shit show just like Referendi and Elections disappoint them.
daftjim
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:37:02 PM »
I have complained to the club re the support of Nicholls and his website.

You fell out with your Daughters school over her socks and now this.
No wonder you lose so many jobs 
daftjim
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:39:36 PM »
A thread full of racists competing to be the most abhorrent. 
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:45:59 PM »
YOU COULD FILL A SWIMMING POOL WITH THEM TEARS JIM  👍😂😂😂👍

YOU UNIMPORTANT UNINTERESTING DULLARD CUNT  👎😂😂😂😂👎

YOU ARE ABOUT AS MUCH FUN AS TOOTHACHE AND EARACHE ROLLED IN TO ONE  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:46:06 PM »
You need talk  
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 06:15:19 PM
It's a backward intolerant shithole who only won the right to hold the world cup because of rampant corruption.
The tournament will be a disaster.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:49:52 PM »
Here comes the first white slave volunteer for Sasha Johnson.  charles
CoB scum
Don pepe
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:38:53 PM »
Any football fan who boos the BLM shouldnt be justifying their actions to nobhead nonentities like westy or anyone else. Should just laugh at how bent out of shape they get, theyre all thick cunts anyway of they cant/wont make the distinction between BLM and anti-racism. I wouldnt acknowedge one word until that racist slag BLM mouthpiece over here os publicly condemned by anyone who supports BLM
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:03:00 PM »
