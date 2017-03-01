LeeTublin

Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 PM » Roofie wants the Milwall fans identified by CCTV what exactly have they done wrong ?

sockets
Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:30:19 PM »



Tell Roofie this : Why are Sky supporting a Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police.

No football matches would be possible without Police support.



The Premier League is in breach of its own rule 4 preventing any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.





Tell Roofie this : Why are Sky supporting a Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police.

No football matches would be possible without Police support.

The Premier League is in breach of its own rule 4 preventing any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

BLM are a Marxist mob who want to be a political party the dirty vile stinking cunts

PoliteDwarf
Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM » That thread makes for amusing reading. I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies. The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse. Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.



I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white. Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it. Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign.

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM That thread makes for amusing reading. I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies. The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse. Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.



I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white. Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it. Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign.



Logged

Bill Buxton
Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM » Do you remember that pop song Young Gifted and Black? Well we need a new one now. How about Young Fascist and Black.

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 PM » That was Millwalls season ticket 🎫 holders. Wait until the undesirables return

Bow Wow Wow





Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 PM » Quote from: headset on December 05, 2020, 06:55:34 PM



I hope he fucks off and is never seen again at the Riverside once the booing starts





Big nose Nicholls will be fucking gutted because he knows the booing ov the knee is coming to Boro once the 2000 arsoles are superseded with a proper Boro crowd more.I hope he fucks off and is never seen again at the Riverside once the booing starts

Its a yes from Me 👍

Don pepe
Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #64 on: Today at 03:58:14 AM »



Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from me is he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racists



Theyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. Shithouses



Of course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.



Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all. Brilliant reading that thread. Theyve become a parody of themselves now - all with their little i like curry stories, and my asian missus tales. Its like a sketch show over there.Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from meis he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racistsTheyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. ShithousesOf course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all. Logged

SmogOnTour
Re: Well done Millwall fans « Reply #65 on: Today at 04:38:23 AM » Does get rather cringeworthy reading through it, especially when you realise they're all silly old buggers in their 60s and 70s.