December 07, 2020, 09:17:49 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Well done Millwall fans  (Read 1844 times)
LeeTublin
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 PM »
Roofie wants the Milwall fans identified by CCTV what exactly have they done wrong ? 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:30:19 PM »
Roofie is a Marxist wanker  :wanker:

Tell Roofie this : Why are Sky supporting a Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police.
No football matches would be possible without Police support.

The Premier League is in breach of its own rule 4 preventing any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.


 BLM are a Marxist mob who want to be a political party the dirty vile stinking cunts  :wanker:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM »
That thread makes for amusing reading.  I've never seen such a concentrated bunch of self-loathing hysterical fannies.  The events of 2020 have gone totally tits up for race relations and actually made things worse.  Redefining racism every five minutes and calling everyone racist for not being rabidly anti-racist all the time makes if completely meaningless.  

I saw a piece written by some bonkers academic stating that all white people are automatically deemed racist because they are white.  Fine, I was born that way so there's fuck all I can do about it.  Call me racist if you want by your definition but don't expect me to be anything but indifferent to your tedious campaign.
CoB scum
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 PM »
SmogOnTour
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:57:58 PM »
Funny looking dog.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:27:00 PM »



^      ^
THIS....

👎👎👎
Bill Buxton
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM »
Do you remember that pop song Young Gifted and Black? Well we need a new one now. How about Young Fascist and Black.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:01:09 PM »
Fancy kneeling for this scum  souey souey
Don pepe
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:39:38 PM »
Youve never posted anything that can be considered even mildly amysing, you tedious, infantile, unlikeable cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 PM »
That was Millwalls season ticket 🎫 holders. Wait until the undesirables return  :like: :like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 PM »
El Capitan
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 PM »
 
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 PM »
Quote from: headset on December 05, 2020, 06:55:34 PM
Big nose Nicholls will be fucking gutted because he knows the booing ov the knee is coming to Boro once the 2000 arsoles are superseded with a proper Boro crowd more.

I hope he fucks off and is never seen again at the Riverside once the booing starts monkey



Its a yes from Me 👍
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:02:48 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:50:05 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:48:08 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:23:22 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:18:20 AM
I have complained to the club re the support of Nicholls and his website.

I have explained that Boreme do not represent a fair cross sections of Boro supporters and that their members must follow the owner's ideology and beliefs or "their voice will not be heard".

This to me is a dictatorship that silences members and totally defeats the object of a fan's forum.

I appreciate the club would have difficulties "associating" with COB but at least Goldby encourages free speech and difference of opinion (without threats etc).

Also we do have some very knowledgeable football fans on here that when it comes to footy.

Also Nicholls you know me so anytime you would like to discuss my personal opinions on you or your site i am certain you can get 1 of your infiltrators on this site to pm me and i will quite happily meet over a herbal tea and poppy seed omelette to air my views (please invite Hairy Vegas as well)......... 
 

I would think Gibson despises the cunt, as he is taking money from the club however small with his Morning Star rag, that is why he is not allowed to sell the shite on MFC premises.  

Gibson can't stand him and has even tried to shop him for VAT.

Hope that is true that has made my day Benny Boy......

And mine 😊
Don pepe
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:58:14 AM »
Brilliant reading that thread. Theyve become a parody of themselves now - all with their little i like curry stories, and my asian missus tales. Its like a sketch show over there.

Do you think rob is the ultimate troll? He cant be that thick in real life can he? And corco - racists have nowhere to hide from me  is he some kind of BLM superman? Vronksy gets in on the action too, coming soon to sky britains hardest anti-racists  :basil:

Theyre a pack of gobshites, i remember posts on there years ago where people had heard racist stuff at the match and done nothing at the time but got home and posted straight on boreme. Shithouses

Of course, vegas never missus an opportunity to mention the battle of Stockton like it was the charge of the light brigade. Fantasist, he doesnt even go tot the fucking match but feels entitled to dictate how fans should behave.

Fuck all wrong with booing BLM, doesnt make you a racist at all.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:38:23 AM »
Does get rather cringeworthy reading through it, especially when you realise they're all silly old buggers in their 60s and 70s.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:33:38 AM »
MILLWALL PLAYERS SAID THEY WILL STILL TAKE THE KNEE..... NO. PROBS.... KEEP BEEN PREPARED TO GET BOOED AGAIN THEN  👍

IN OTHER NEWS ONE OF THEIR BLACK PLAYERS HAS PUT IN A TRANSFER REQUEST 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
