Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





« on: December 04, 2020, 11:34:39 PM » A very happy ending.

tunstall

Re: Fargo S04 « Reply #1 on: December 05, 2020, 07:02:58 AM »



Up to episode five Up to episode five Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Fargo S04 « Reply #2 on: December 05, 2020, 11:18:09 AM » Wont give anything away.



Plenty of twists.



Kin love the nurse. Logged

tunstall

Re: Fargo S04 « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:20:49 PM »



Brilliant



Finished it last nightBrilliant Logged

Snoozy

Re: Fargo S04 « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:32:45 PM » Where can you watch it??

Weve got Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV and I think Apple TV but cant find it Logged

tunstall

Re: Fargo S04 « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:55:39 PM » You got a firestick?



We watched it on IPTV



Can get it on an app called Cinema Logged