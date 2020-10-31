|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Richard_Liburd
Offline
Posts: 26
|
Sean Connery once asked his wife to sit on his face .
Just once..
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.
You need your bump's read fella.......
And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............
Are you very handsome?
Are you hairy?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.
You need your bump's read fella.......
And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............
Are you very handsome?
Are you hairy?
I have 12 hairs. Why?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
nekder365
|
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.
You need your bump's read fella.......
And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............
Are you very handsome?
Are you hairy?
I have 12 hairs. Why?
Aww thats a crying shame. You just fail the 15 hair threshold........
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.
You need your bump's read fella.......
And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............
Are you very handsome?
Are you hairy?
I have 12 hairs. Why?
Aww thats a crying shame. You just fail the 15 hair threshold........
Ok, thanks for letting me know.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|