December 21, 2020, 10:55:38 PM
Author Topic: Sean Connery brown bread  (Read 1018 times)
El Capitan
« on: October 31, 2020, 01:27:28 PM »
RIP
38red
« Reply #1 on: October 31, 2020, 01:29:39 PM »
I am shaken (not stirred)
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: October 31, 2020, 01:39:41 PM »
First thing my Mrs.  Said was he died on Halloween 2020.

Fucking social media following protocol

RIP big Sean
Don pepe
« Reply #3 on: October 31, 2020, 01:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on October 31, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
First thing my Mrs.  Said was he died on Halloween 2020.

Fucking social media following protocol

RIP big Sean

Double 0 no
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #4 on: October 31, 2020, 01:51:46 PM »
Knock Knock
Whos there?
Dishes
Dishes who?
Dishes Shhhaun Connery, double oh sheven
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #5 on: October 31, 2020, 01:54:07 PM »
RIP Bond.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: October 31, 2020, 02:36:11 PM »
Best Bond ever. RIP Sir.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: October 31, 2020, 02:36:41 PM »
What time did Sean Connery go to watch Wimbledon, Around ten ish, (Insert accent).


Good Night Mr Bond.

R.I.P
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: October 31, 2020, 02:53:56 PM »
Lived the dream RIP
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #9 on: October 31, 2020, 02:57:02 PM »
Bucked some cunt  :homer:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM »
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.
tunstall
« Reply #11 on: October 31, 2020, 03:05:25 PM »
Was brilliant in The Rock

RIP a true legend
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: October 31, 2020, 03:08:50 PM »
RIP
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #14 on: October 31, 2020, 03:17:33 PM »
After 56 years, Auric Goldfinger finally gets his way!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: October 31, 2020, 04:30:44 PM »
Resht in Peash!
Reidydog
« Reply #16 on: October 31, 2020, 05:47:40 PM »
Richard_Liburd

« Reply #17 on: October 31, 2020, 05:57:52 PM »
Sean Connery once asked his wife to sit on his face .

Just once..
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: October 31, 2020, 05:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on October 31, 2020, 05:57:52 PM
Sean Connery once asked his wife to sit on his face .

Just once..

 mick
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #19 on: October 31, 2020, 08:44:03 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 

A clear 2nd  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #20 on: October 31, 2020, 08:50:43 PM »
RIP

Sean Connery goes into a library and asks for a book on taking solitary photos.

The librarian said, You want shelf E.

Aye, thats the one...............
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #21 on: October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM »
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.
nekder365
« Reply #22 on: October 31, 2020, 09:02:03 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.

You need your bump's read fella.......

And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #23 on: October 31, 2020, 09:04:31 PM »
Quote from: Flar on October 31, 2020, 08:44:03 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 

A clear 2nd  :like:

Correct

 :like:

No one gets close to George Lazenby. 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #24 on: October 31, 2020, 09:09:08 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:02:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.

You need your bump's read fella.......

And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............

Are you very handsome?
Don pepe
« Reply #25 on: October 31, 2020, 09:11:25 PM »
Quote from: Flar on October 31, 2020, 08:44:03 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 

A clear 2nd  :like:

Who is first then?
nekder365
« Reply #26 on: October 31, 2020, 09:11:33 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 09:09:08 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:02:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.

You need your bump's read fella.......

And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............

Are you very handsome?

Are you hairy?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #27 on: October 31, 2020, 09:17:00 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:11:33 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 09:09:08 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:02:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.

You need your bump's read fella.......

And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............

Are you very handsome?

Are you hairy?

I have 12 hairs. Why?
nekder365
« Reply #28 on: October 31, 2020, 09:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 09:17:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:11:33 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 09:09:08 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:02:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.

You need your bump's read fella.......

And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............

Are you very handsome?

Are you hairy?

I have 12 hairs. Why?

Aww thats a crying shame. You just fail the 15 hair threshold........ souey
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #29 on: October 31, 2020, 09:23:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:21:02 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 09:17:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:11:33 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 09:09:08 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:02:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
I once had the opportunity to taste Sean. He tasted like apples. I miss him.

You need your bump's read fella.......

And no you cant read mine with wet hands and a tea towel to whip with or whatever your likely quirky reply will be............

Are you very handsome?

Are you hairy?

I have 12 hairs. Why?

Aww thats a crying shame. You just fail the 15 hair threshold........ souey

Ok, thanks for letting me know.
nekder365
« Reply #30 on: October 31, 2020, 09:23:46 PM »
 :like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #31 on: October 31, 2020, 10:01:56 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:23:46 PM
:like:

I love you nekder, will you be my dad?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: November 02, 2020, 10:23:34 AM »
He'll always be a legend but this makes him even more so.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #33 on: November 02, 2020, 10:25:39 AM »
Yeah, that's real. If it is, mind, he DOES need a new printer. Did he do that with a John Bull set?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #34 on: November 02, 2020, 10:38:48 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #35 on: November 02, 2020, 11:31:41 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on November 02, 2020, 10:38:48 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 



Never had you down as gay, young Terry
nekder365
« Reply #36 on: November 02, 2020, 11:35:58 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 31, 2020, 10:01:56 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on October 31, 2020, 09:23:46 PM
:like:

I love you nekder, will you be my dad?

I am everybody's everything  :like:
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #37 on: November 02, 2020, 11:38:45 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on November 02, 2020, 10:38:48 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 



 :like:
Bruce*
« Reply #38 on: November 02, 2020, 11:44:58 AM »
https://youtu.be/mzXkbJwrN38

Never meet your heroes
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #39 on: November 02, 2020, 12:03:11 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on November 02, 2020, 11:44:58 AM
https://youtu.be/mzXkbJwrN38

Never meet your heroes






IM SURE YOU HAVE BUMPED IN TO ME A FEW TIMES    mcl



YOU FUCKING DRIPPY SNOWFLAKE FUCKING LEFTY CUNT   



 :like: charles :mido:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #40 on: November 02, 2020, 12:10:47 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on November 02, 2020, 11:44:58 AM
https://youtu.be/mzXkbJwrN38

Never meet your heroes

Fuck off Bruce 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #41 on: November 02, 2020, 01:03:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 02, 2020, 11:31:41 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on November 02, 2020, 10:38:48 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 



Never had you down as gay, young Terry

Never had me down as young either.
 :alf:

Moore played the part with relish, fun and class. Connery was okay but not a patch on Roger.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #42 on: November 02, 2020, 01:05:52 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on November 02, 2020, 11:44:58 AM
https://youtu.be/mzXkbJwrN38

Never meet your heroes

I did actually meet Connery once in Martha's Book Bar in San Pedro.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #43 on: November 02, 2020, 01:12:36 PM »
Roger will always be what he was best at, "the Saint".
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #44 on: November 02, 2020, 01:35:21 PM »
Better as Brett Sinclair.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #45 on: November 02, 2020, 04:14:53 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 02, 2020, 11:31:41 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on November 02, 2020, 10:38:48 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 



Never had you down as gay, young Terry

I did.
Don pepe
« Reply #46 on: November 02, 2020, 06:44:40 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on November 02, 2020, 11:44:58 AM
https://youtu.be/mzXkbJwrN38

Never meet your heroes

Fuck all wrong with what he said there. If a cunt wont shut up and they're being provocative then they deserve a slap.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:23:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on November 02, 2020, 04:14:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 02, 2020, 11:31:41 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on November 02, 2020, 10:38:48 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on October 31, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 31, 2020, 03:03:44 PM
2nd best Bond.
R.I.P.

1st 



Never had you down as gay, young Terry

I did.


This was clems last post.  Who knew that sean Connerys death would have such an affect on him.


 BLM
