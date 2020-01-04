Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 764





Posts: 4 764 Re: Christmas « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM » Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 532





Posts: 5 532 Re: Christmas « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:35:20 PM » Its not like you to be miserable Bill. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 764





Posts: 4 764 Re: Christmas « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.



Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.





No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.

Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 471





Posts: 1 471 Re: Christmas « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.



Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.





No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.

Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.

You could have literally just described any religion throughout the world there. You either believe or you don't. There is no proof. Surely you know that right? You could have literally just described any religion throughout the world there. You either believe or you don't. There is no proof. Surely you know that right? Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 732







TMPosts: 15 732 Re: Christmas « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:02:13 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 764





Posts: 4 764 Re: Christmas « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:10:26 PM » He looks like an asylum seeker from the Caucuses. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 732







TMPosts: 15 732 Re: Christmas « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:29:28 PM »



https://i.postimg.cc/YC0h076N/20200104-213231.jpg Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 116



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 116Not big and not clever Re: Christmas « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:19:14 PM » Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 732







TMPosts: 15 732 Re: Christmas « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:31:19 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 732







TMPosts: 15 732 Re: Christmas « Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:34:21 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats