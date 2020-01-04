Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Christmas  (Read 1693 times)
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 19, 2020, 10:39:51 PM
                 jc



🤣😂🤣🎅
Bill Buxton
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM »
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.
CapsDave
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:35:20 PM »
Its not like you to be miserable Bill.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.

Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
38red
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:48:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.

Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.

The penultimate prophet, and messenger of Allah (PBUH)
Bill Buxton
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.

Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.


No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.

Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.


No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.

You could have literally just described any religion throughout the world there. You either believe or you don't. There is no proof. Surely you know that right?
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:02:13 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 05:03:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:02:13 PM


At least that proves Sant exists

 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 05:06:15 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:03:13 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:02:13 PM


At least that proves Sant exists

 

Rob as Santa!!!

All the clues were there.....

Red nose
Fat gut
And only works one day a year!!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:10:26 PM »
He looks like an asylum seeker from the Caucuses.
38red
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:02:13 PM

Corbyn's new job?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:29:28 PM »


  https://i.postimg.cc/YC0h076N/20200104-213231.jpg
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:19:14 PM »
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:31:19 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 732



« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:34:21 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 732



« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:52:56 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:37:32 AM »
Welcome back T_M. Your unique brand of humour has been missed here


 :beer:
