Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 21, 2020, 08:52:21 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Christmas
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Christmas (Read 1693 times)
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 157
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 02:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 19, 2020, 10:39:51 PM
🤣😂🤣🎅
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 764
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 03:08:24 PM »
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 532
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:20 PM »
Its not like you to be miserable Bill.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 504
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.
Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
38red
Offline
Posts: 551
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 04:48:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 04:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.
Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.
The penultimate prophet, and messenger of Allah (PBUH)
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 764
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 04:56:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 04:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.
Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.
No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 04:59:03 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 04:56:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 04:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 03:08:24 PM
Christmas is for children. It's a vastly overrated pagan festival IMO.
Its a Christian festival, it marks the birth of Jesus.
No bugger knows when Jesus was born,if he actually existed at all. For the Romans, it was Saturnalia ,and the Ancient Britons had their own mid winter festival like all the pagan tribes of Europe. The Christians simply adopted this festival and that of Aeostre to fit in with the old superstitions. Christmas is now the festival of consumer addicted chavs.
You could have literally just described any religion throughout the world there. You either believe or you don't. There is no proof. Surely you know that right?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 732
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:13 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #58 on:
Yesterday
at 05:03:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:02:13 PM
At least that proves Sant exists
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 524
Duckyfuzz
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #59 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:15 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 05:03:13 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:02:13 PM
At least that proves Sant exists
Rob as Santa!!!
All the clues were there.....
Red nose
Fat gut
And only works one day a year!!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 764
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #60 on:
Yesterday
at 05:10:26 PM »
He looks like an asylum seeker from the Caucuses.
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 551
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #61 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:02:13 PM
Corbyn's new job?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 732
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #62 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:28 PM »
https://i.postimg.cc/YC0h076N/20200104-213231.jpg
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 116
Not big and not clever
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #63 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:14 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 732
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #64 on:
Yesterday
at 07:31:19 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 732
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #65 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:21 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 732
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #66 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:56 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 524
Duckyfuzz
Re: Christmas
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 08:37:32 AM »
Welcome back T_M. Your unique brand of humour has been missed here
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...