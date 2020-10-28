Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Christmas  (Read 1234 times)
Do you plan on following the rules, whatever they may be, on Christmas Day this year?

We normally have lunch at about 2pm for about 8 people then we  have a family get together on the night for maybe 15/20 people depending on everyones plans.

Will Christmas be a right off this year for you or is it business as usual?

 
Business as usual. Me, our lass and the dog.
 :mido:
Quote from: King of the North on October 28, 2020, 09:24:06 AM
Do you plan on following the rules, whatever they may be, on Christmas Day this year?

We normally have lunch at about 2pm for about 8 people then we  have a family get together on the night for maybe 15/20 people depending on everyones plans.

Will Christmas be a right off this year for you or is it business as usual?

 



Business as usual.

Fuck the pedophiles in government.
CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED  👍🎅🎄🌲🤶🌲🌲👍😃😂😂😂

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13041212/cops-will-enter-homes-break-up-christmas-lockdown-covid-rules/?utm_campaign=sunmainfacebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1603877431
Well be in a full national lockdown within a few weeks I reckon
Be 7 of us this year, normally around 12 or so. I'm more bothered about my jollies getting cancelled in January 
Quote from: El Capitan on October 28, 2020, 11:25:38 AM
Well be in a full national lockdown within a few weeks I reckon

THINK I WILL SNEAK A QUICK WEEK IN THE CANARIES BEFORE THIS COVID TEST CERT COMES IN... IN 15 DAYS 👍🍺👍😎
Good time to go, back on the travel corridor list  :beer: :beer:
Microwave Xmas dinner for one

 :homer:
Quote from: El Capitan on October 28, 2020, 11:25:38 AM
Well be in a full national lockdown within a few weeks I reckon

How long can the government keep borrowing money from itself before it dawns on the world that the British pound has no intrinsic value and hyper inflation kicks in?

And after seeing a trillion pounds printed and handed out with seemingly no negative impact how will the British public accept tax increases or cuts to services?



Dunno
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 28, 2020, 10:28:38 AM
Business as usual. Me, our lass and the dog.
 :mido:


Sounds perfect that tel

It is mate. She still has family, her mother turns 80 next week but her and our lass's sister live in Oldham and they're Tier 2 so we can't visit them. We're Tier 1 here so we don't want the dirty bastards coming here.
 :mido:
Me, Mrs, dog, cats and elderly neighbour  :like: :like:
Me, Mam, Missus and the the three dogs.

Gonna see if the old man wants to come over for dinner.
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 28, 2020, 10:28:38 AM
Business as usual. Me, our lass and the dog.
 :mido:

Never eaten dog before, let alone for xmas lunch. What's it like?
Quote from: Bernie on October 28, 2020, 12:56:13 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 28, 2020, 10:28:38 AM
Business as usual. Me, our lass and the dog.
 :mido:

Never eaten dog before, let alone for xmas lunch. What's it like?


I bet youve took photos of a few though

 
There will be 9 of us as usual we all go my  mam and dads. She has already said we better all be still coming.
If any pig comes to my door on Xmas day I'll batter the cunt with a fucking turkey leg  :nige:
Quote from: Bobupanddown on October 28, 2020, 01:40:30 PM
If any pig comes to my door on Xmas day I'll batter the cunt with a fucking turkey leg  :nige:


I would use a better escort agency if i was you!!


 
Quote from: Bobupanddown on October 28, 2020, 11:06:37 AM
Quote from: King of the North on October 28, 2020, 09:24:06 AM
Do you plan on following the rules, whatever they may be, on Christmas Day this year?







Business as usual.

Fuck the pedophiles in government.


Not my idea of Christmas Day
Quote from: King of the North on October 28, 2020, 01:51:33 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on October 28, 2020, 01:40:30 PM
If any pig comes to my door on Xmas day I'll batter the cunt with a fucking turkey leg  :nige:


I would use a better escort agency if i was you!!


 



 mcl
Quote from: 38red on October 28, 2020, 02:01:10 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on October 28, 2020, 11:06:37 AM
Quote from: King of the North on October 28, 2020, 09:24:06 AM
Do you plan on following the rules, whatever they may be, on Christmas Day this year?







Business as usual.

Fuck the pedophiles in government.


Not my idea of Christmas Day

 mcl :nige:
8 around last year i would be happy with 6 and kick the two spongers out :alf:
Me, the wife and kids. 

Everyone else can fuck off.

 :steptoe:

and they are borderline.
New year will be ruined for some as well.
Im not so bothered about this one though as everywhere is packed full of power drinkers that have been out since midday.

 :beer:
 :beer:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1321433171972497408

Uk dirty linen about to be aired in public..
Quote from: plazmuh on October 28, 2020, 05:06:13 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1321433171972497408

Uk dirty linen about to be aired in public..

Is that you, Bob?
Nope there is only one of me..

But at least someone is already dressed for a party..



Ita a sicko Xmas after all..

 :like:
Not really done Xmas for years, usually busiest time of year me. Not this year though!
Those subtitles are wrong. The guy is talking about the state of trade relations with Japan.
Business as usual here. Therell be 9 or 11 here, not confirmed yet. I suspect nearly all households will ignore it if its still in place. However I expect the government to declare a couple of days lifting of restrictions. They havent the resources to police this and will save face by doing so.
To be honest, as a family weve already decided we are ignoring the 6 outside shite. My mam lives alone and she does Sunday dinner every week. At start of lockdown she didnt see anyone for weeks and her mental health suffered. We talked to her and she would rather take the risk (shes 78 and fit as a lop) than to stop seeing us all. We had Sunday dinner last weekend with 8 there from 5 households. Half expecting a knock at the door but it didnt happen. I suspect her neighbours are of a similar mindset
Quote from: Snoozy on October 28, 2020, 07:33:43 PM
Business as usual here. Therell be 9 or 11 here, not confirmed yet. I suspect nearly all households will ignore it if its still in place. However I expect the government to declare a couple of days lifting of restrictions. They havent the resources to police this and will save face by doing so.
To be honest, as a family weve already decided we are ignoring the 6 outside shite. My mam lives alone and she does Sunday dinner every week. At start of lockdown she didnt see anyone for weeks and her mental health suffered. We talked to her and she would rather take the risk (shes 78 and fit as a lop) than to stop seeing us all. We had Sunday dinner last weekend with 8 there from 5 households. Half expecting a knock at the door but it didnt happen. I suspect her neighbours are of a similar mindset
   :like:
Has Boris changed anyones mind about their Christmas plans today?


Quote from: Bernie on October 28, 2020, 12:56:13 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on October 28, 2020, 10:28:38 AM
Business as usual. Me, our lass and the dog.
 :mido:

Never eaten dog before, let alone for xmas lunch. What's it like?


Its a bit woof 🐶
Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others. :steptoe:
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM
Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others. :steptoe:

Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.

Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?
Logged
Business as usual.

The show goes on.

Boris and his little nonce mates Vallance and Whity can fuck right off.

Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:59:39 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM
Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others. :steptoe:

Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.

Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?




Alcoholic.....
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:59:39 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM
Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others. :steptoe:

Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.

Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?



Syphilis?
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:51:19 PM


LOOK AT THAT 4HEAD ON CAPIO .....LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM HE IS MISSED.....  rava


 monkey
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:19:44 PM




STOOD UP AGAIN ......BUT STILL LOVED BY ALL rava
Fucking hell TM...I've lost all my old christmas ones. Good man.  jc
Logged
                 jc
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:39:51 PM
                 jc



Very good sir. Ho ho ho
Mind you TM, I find it all very childish these days.  So in the festive spirit of goodwill, happy christmas from everyone at FMTTM.  jc
Logged
 mick      jc
