King of the North

Duckyfuzz





Christmas « on: October 28, 2020, 09:24:06 AM »



We normally have lunch at about 2pm for about 8 people then we have a family get together on the night for maybe 15/20 people depending on everyones plans.



Will Christmas be a right off this year for you or is it business as usual?







Do you plan on following the rules, whatever they may be, on Christmas Day this year?

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Christmas « Reply #1 on: October 28, 2020, 10:28:38 AM »

Business as usual. Me, our lass and the dog.

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: Christmas « Reply #3 on: October 28, 2020, 11:10:22 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13041212/cops-will-enter-homes-break-up-christmas-lockdown-covid-rules/?utm_campaign=sunmainfacebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1603877431 CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED 👍🎅🎄🌲🤶🌲🌲👍😃😂😂😂

El Capitan

Re: Christmas « Reply #4 on: October 28, 2020, 11:25:38 AM » Well be in a full national lockdown within a few weeks I reckon

RedSteel

UTB





Re: Christmas « Reply #5 on: October 28, 2020, 11:36:14 AM » Be 7 of us this year, normally around 12 or so. I'm more bothered about my jollies getting cancelled in January

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: Christmas « Reply #6 on: October 28, 2020, 11:43:36 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on October 28, 2020, 11:25:38 AM Well be in a full national lockdown within a few weeks I reckon



THINK I WILL SNEAK A QUICK WEEK IN THE CANARIES BEFORE THIS COVID TEST CERT COMES IN... IN 15 DAYS 👍🍺👍😎

El Capitan

Re: Christmas « Reply #7 on: October 28, 2020, 11:45:31 AM » Good time to go, back on the travel corridor list

tunstall

Re: Christmas « Reply #8 on: October 28, 2020, 11:53:50 AM »



Microwave Xmas dinner for one

Bobupanddown

Re: Christmas « Reply #9 on: October 28, 2020, 11:56:31 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on October 28, 2020, 11:25:38 AM Well be in a full national lockdown within a few weeks I reckon



How long can the government keep borrowing money from itself before it dawns on the world that the British pound has no intrinsic value and hyper inflation kicks in?



And after seeing a trillion pounds printed and handed out with seemingly no negative impact how will the British public accept tax increases or cuts to services?







How long can the government keep borrowing money from itself before it dawns on the world that the British pound has no intrinsic value and hyper inflation kicks in?And after seeing a trillion pounds printed and handed out with seemingly no negative impact how will the British public accept tax increases or cuts to services?





El Capitan

Re: Christmas « Reply #10 on: October 28, 2020, 12:00:11 PM » Dunno

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Christmas « Reply #12 on: October 28, 2020, 12:15:48 PM »

It is mate. She still has family, her mother turns 80 next week but her and our lass's sister live in Oldham and they're Tier 2 so we can't visit them. We're Tier 1 here so we don't want the dirty bastards coming here.

nekder365

Re: Christmas « Reply #13 on: October 28, 2020, 12:20:18 PM » Me, Mrs, dog, cats and elderly neighbour

Scream till they hear you....

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Christmas « Reply #14 on: October 28, 2020, 12:45:03 PM » Me, Mam, Missus and the the three dogs.



Gonna see if the old man wants to come over for dinner.

Mickgaz

Re: Christmas « Reply #17 on: October 28, 2020, 01:07:22 PM » There will be 9 of us as usual we all go my mam and dads. She has already said we better all be still coming.

V6

Re: Christmas « Reply #23 on: October 28, 2020, 02:19:49 PM » 8 around last year i would be happy with 6 and kick the two spongers out

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Christmas « Reply #24 on: October 28, 2020, 02:22:33 PM »



Everyone else can fuck off.







Me, the wife and kids.Everyone else can fuck off.and they are borderline.

King of the North

Duckyfuzz





Re: Christmas « Reply #25 on: October 28, 2020, 02:29:00 PM »

Im not so bothered about this one though as everywhere is packed full of power drinkers that have been out since midday.









New year will be ruined for some as well.Im not so bothered about this one though as everywhere is packed full of power drinkers that have been out since midday.

plazmuh

Re: Christmas « Reply #26 on: October 28, 2020, 05:06:13 PM » https://twitter.com/i/status/1321433171972497408



Uk dirty linen about to be aired in public..

plazmuh

Re: Christmas « Reply #28 on: October 28, 2020, 05:58:11 PM »



But at least someone is already dressed for a party..







Ita a sicko Xmas after all..



Nope there is only one of me..But at least someone is already dressed for a party..Ita a sicko Xmas after all..

Squarewheelbike

Re: Christmas « Reply #29 on: October 28, 2020, 06:26:53 PM » Not really done Xmas for years, usually busiest time of year me. Not this year though!

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Re: Christmas « Reply #30 on: October 28, 2020, 07:10:53 PM » Those subtitles are wrong. The guy is talking about the state of trade relations with Japan.

Snoozy

Posts: 377 Re: Christmas « Reply #31 on: October 28, 2020, 07:33:43 PM » Business as usual here. Therell be 9 or 11 here, not confirmed yet. I suspect nearly all households will ignore it if its still in place. However I expect the government to declare a couple of days lifting of restrictions. They havent the resources to police this and will save face by doing so.

To be honest, as a family weve already decided we are ignoring the 6 outside shite. My mam lives alone and she does Sunday dinner every week. At start of lockdown she didnt see anyone for weeks and her mental health suffered. We talked to her and she would rather take the risk (shes 78 and fit as a lop) than to stop seeing us all. We had Sunday dinner last weekend with 8 there from 5 households. Half expecting a knock at the door but it didnt happen. I suspect her neighbours are of a similar mindset Logged

Mickgaz

Posts: 217 Re: Christmas « Reply #32 on: October 28, 2020, 10:04:37 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on October 28, 2020, 07:33:43 PM Business as usual here. Therell be 9 or 11 here, not confirmed yet. I suspect nearly all households will ignore it if its still in place. However I expect the government to declare a couple of days lifting of restrictions. They havent the resources to police this and will save face by doing so.

To be honest, as a family weve already decided we are ignoring the 6 outside shite. My mam lives alone and she does Sunday dinner every week. At start of lockdown she didnt see anyone for weeks and her mental health suffered. We talked to her and she would rather take the risk (shes 78 and fit as a lop) than to stop seeing us all. We had Sunday dinner last weekend with 8 there from 5 households. Half expecting a knock at the door but it didnt happen. I suspect her neighbours are of a similar mindset

Logged

Tortured_Mind



Re: Christmas « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:13:27 PM » « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:17:49 PM by Tortured_Mind »

Jethro Tull



Re: Christmas « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM » Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 748Once in every lifetime Re: Christmas « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 07:59:39 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM

Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others.

Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.



Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?



Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?

headset

Posts: 834 Re: Christmas « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:32:01 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:59:39 PM Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM

Most of the day will be just me' my mrs and 2 dogs' I couldn't give a fuck about Xmas dinner let alone having it with a cartload of others.

Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.



Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?





Christmas Dinner is Me, Mam and my friend who's just lost the lady he lived with and cared for to Kidney failure, Liver failure and a Heart Attack on Wednesday.Can anyone guess what was put on the death certificate as cause of death?



Alcoholic.....

Tortured_Mind



Re: Christmas « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 PM »

Tortured_Mind



Re: Christmas « Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 PM »

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Re: Christmas « Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 PM » Fucking hell TM...I've lost all my old christmas ones. Good man.

Tortured_Mind



Re: Christmas « Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 PM »



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 113Not big and not clever Re: Christmas « Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 PM »



Re: Christmas « Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 PM »

Mind you TM, I find it all very childish these days. So in the festive spirit of goodwill, happy christmas from everyone at FMTTM.