October 07, 2020, 07:30:46 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GETTING STUPID NOW 👎
Author
Topic: GETTING STUPID NOW 👎 (Read 90 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 817
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
GETTING STUPID NOW 👎
«
on:
Today
at 06:43:55 PM »
ALL THE ALKIES WILL END UP KILLING THEMSELVES COZ OF WEE JIMMY KRANKIE 👎
WHO PUTS THESE CUNTS IN POWER FFS 👎😠👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 716
Superstar
Re: GETTING STUPID NOW 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:46:26 PM »
Great news then if thats the case , piss head cunts
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 517
Re: GETTING STUPID NOW 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:49:50 PM »
She knows what's gonna happen on the 17th with limited access to the pubs. So lock them all down now.
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 966
Re: GETTING STUPID NOW 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:07:12 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5XVwPFdbqM&feature=emb_logo
Logged
