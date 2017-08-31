Welcome,
October 08, 2020, 12:21:13 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Baba Rahman
Author
Topic: Baba Rahman
nekder365
Posts: 2 803
Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:49:37 PM
Boro after Chelsea left back on loan......
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 620
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:01:21 PM
Baba O Reilly?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:20:07 PM
Rhum Baba.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 145
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:22:01 PM
AYE AND THE REST OF THE CLUBS THAT WANT HIM ALSO
NO FUCKING DICE
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:23:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:22:01 PM
AYE AND THE REST OF THE CLUBS THAT WANT HIM ALSO
NO FUCKING DICE
El Capitan
Posts: 43 254
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:24:38 PM
Saw Clem had replied, and knew it was going to be the Debbie Downer gif
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:25:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:24:38 PM
Saw Clem had replied, and knew it was going to be the Debbie Downer gif
I knew you were going to say that.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 254
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:28:11 PM
I know
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:32:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:28:11 PM
I know
I know that your fifth response to this exchange will be "right... I've had enough of these insightful comments..... I'm off to fist my hairless pussy"
El Capitan
Posts: 43 254
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:34:07 PM
I have a 90s style landing strip
Oh, do you mean my cat
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:40:10 PM
I didn't mean your cat.
nekder365
Posts: 2 803
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:53:58 PM
If he does sign the chant has to be a play on Lady Gaga's Bad Romance......
"Ba Ba Baba Rahman".....Etc etc.....
Oldfield
Posts: 994
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:04:01 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 09:53:58 PM
If he does sign the chant has to be a play on Lady Gaga's Bad Romance......
"Ba Ba Baba Rahman".....Etc etc.....
*cringe*
nekder365
Posts: 2 803
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:17:26 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Yesterday
at 10:04:01 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 09:53:58 PM
If he does sign the chant has to be a play on Lady Gaga's Bad Romance......
"Ba Ba Baba Rahman".....Etc etc.....
*cringe*
Aww what's up fella? Can you not go and play with Matty? *cough* prick...........
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 620
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:19:54 PM
Baba Blacksheep.
nekder365
Posts: 2 803
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:21:36 PM
Baba Ganoush.............................
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646
Re: Baba Rahman
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:43:53 PM
Baba Papa
