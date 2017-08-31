Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 07, 2020, 10:47:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Baba Rahman  (Read 226 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 803


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:49:37 PM »
Boro after Chelsea left back on loan......
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 620


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:21 PM »
Baba O Reilly?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 644



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:07 PM »
Rhum Baba.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 145


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:22:01 PM »
AYE AND THE REST OF THE CLUBS THAT WANT HIM ALSO
NO FUCKING DICE  oleary
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 644



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:23:44 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:22:01 PM
AYE AND THE REST OF THE CLUBS THAT WANT HIM ALSO
NO FUCKING DICE  oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 254


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:24:38 PM »
Saw Clem had replied, and knew it was going to be the Debbie Downer gif  monkey jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 644



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:25:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:24:38 PM
Saw Clem had replied, and knew it was going to be the Debbie Downer gif  monkey jc

I knew you were going to say that.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 254


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:28:11 PM »
I know
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 644



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:32:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:28:11 PM
I know

I know that your fifth response to this exchange will be "right... I've had enough of these insightful comments.....  I'm off to fist my hairless pussy"
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 254


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:34:07 PM »
I have a 90s style landing strip 
















Oh, do you mean my cat
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 644



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:40:10 PM »
I didn't mean your cat.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 803


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:53:58 PM »
If he does sign the chant has to be a play on Lady Gaga's Bad Romance......

"Ba Ba Baba Rahman".....Etc etc.....
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 994



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:04:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:53:58 PM
If he does sign the chant has to be a play on Lady Gaga's Bad Romance......

"Ba Ba Baba Rahman".....Etc etc.....

*cringe*
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 803


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:17:26 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:04:01 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:53:58 PM
If he does sign the chant has to be a play on Lady Gaga's Bad Romance......

"Ba Ba Baba Rahman".....Etc etc.....

*cringe*

Aww what's up fella? Can you not go and play with Matty?   *cough* prick...........
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 620


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:19:54 PM »
Baba Blacksheep.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 803


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:21:36 PM »
Baba Ganoush.............................
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 