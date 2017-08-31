nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 803





Posts: 2 803 Baba Rahman « on: Today at 05:49:37 PM » Boro after Chelsea left back on loan...... Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 644







Posts: 15 644 Re: Baba Rahman « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:07 PM »



Rhum Baba. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 145





Posts: 11 145 Re: Baba Rahman « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:22:01 PM »

NO FUCKING DICE AYE AND THE REST OF THE CLUBS THAT WANT HIM ALSONO FUCKING DICE Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 254





Posts: 43 254 Re: Baba Rahman « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:24:38 PM » Saw Clem had replied, and knew it was going to be the Debbie Downer gif Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 644







Posts: 15 644 Re: Baba Rahman « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:32:26 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:28:11 PM I know



I know that your fifth response to this exchange will be "right... I've had enough of these insightful comments..... I'm off to fist my hairless pussy" I know that your fifth response to this exchange will be "right... I've had enough of these insightful comments..... I'm off to fist my hairless pussy" Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 254





Posts: 43 254 Re: Baba Rahman « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:34:07 PM »

































Oh, do you mean my cat I have a 90s style landing stripOh, do you mean my cat Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 644







Posts: 15 644 Re: Baba Rahman « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:40:10 PM » I didn't mean your cat. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion