PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 643





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 643Not big and not clever Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:27:57 PM » Off to Scotland for a week on Saturday. Logged CoB scum

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 790





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 790Fred West ruined my wife Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:53:04 PM »



Johnny missing a trick there. Can I be the first to say.....BUCKJohnny missing a trick there. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 969





Posts: 6 969 Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM » Pubs reopened at the start of July with no spike in infections, that came with the schools and Universities coming back. Why punish the hospitality industry? Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 807





Posts: 1 807 Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:43:46 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM Pubs reopened at the start of July with no spike in infections, that came with the schools and Universities coming back. Why punish the hospitality industry?



No science or data to back any of the assaults on the industry, if anything theres emerging evidence against the 10pm closure but the lunatics who now run the asylum love to be seen to be doing something even if it wrong No science or data to back any of the assaults on the industry, if anything theres emerging evidence against the 10pm closure but the lunatics who now run the asylum love to be seen to be doing something even if it wrong Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 718



Superstar





Posts: 9 718Superstar Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:45:26 PM »

Hope it becomes nationwide.



If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must . Fantastic ideaHope it becomes nationwide.If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must . Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 643





Posts: 643 Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:24:01 PM » Respiratory infections always rise slowly at the end of the summer holiday period as the weather gets colder. What we are seeing is not a second wave of a pandemic but a perfectly normal seasonal rise. There is absolutely nothing whatsoever to be panicking about health wise.

The government are pure evil and need to be sent to The Hague for war crimes against humanity Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 718



Superstar





Posts: 9 718Superstar Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 PM »

Drink at home and ring your mates Look, its a safer world when people are kept apart .Drink at home and ring your mates Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 646







Posts: 15 646 Re: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:51:35 PM

Drink at home and ring your mates

Look, its a safer world when people are kept apart .Drink at home and ring your mates

Mrs Khan: "Who is that on the phone dear?"



Mr Khan: "It's that fucking Mingey - he's pissed up again and wants to talk about washing his cock with windscreen washer fluid. Again."



Mrs Khan: "Fuck" Mrs Khan: "Who is that on the phone dear?"Mr Khan: "It's that fucking Mingey - he's pissed up again and wants to talk about washing his cock with windscreen washer fluid. Again."Mrs Khan: "Fuck" Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion