Author Topic: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants  (Read 407 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 807


« on: Yesterday at 03:17:09 PM »
 :meltdown: Madness
nekder365
Posts: 2 803


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:18:39 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:17:09 PM
:meltdown: Madness

Sales of Buckfast to go through the roof in the offy's then.........
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 064


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:18:59 PM »
Fuckin stupid ginger goblin looking cunt.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 643


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:27:57 PM »
Off to Scotland for a week on Saturday.  rava rava rava oleary :redcard:
RiversideRifle
Posts: 923


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:28:26 PM »
I hate that Jimmy kranky looking cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 790


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:53:04 PM »
Can I be the first to say.....BUCK 

Johnny missing a trick there.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 064


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:27:31 PM »
Eye. I'd have a crack like.



 :like:




 
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 969


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM »
Pubs reopened at the start of July with no spike in infections, that came with the schools and Universities coming back. Why punish the hospitality industry?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 807


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:43:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM
Pubs reopened at the start of July with no spike in infections, that came with the schools and Universities coming back. Why punish the hospitality industry?

No science or data to back any of the assaults on the industry, if anything theres emerging evidence against the 10pm closure but the lunatics who now run the asylum love to be seen to be doing something even if it wrong   rava
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 348


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM
Pubs reopened at the start of July with no spike in infections, that came with the schools and Universities coming back. Why punish the hospitality industry?

Because stupid porridge snorting nationalists elected a fucking communist.


Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 620


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:44:47 PM »
Will we see a revolt of the Jockanese?
Minge
Posts: 9 718

Superstar


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:45:26 PM »
Fantastic idea  :like:
Hope it becomes nationwide.

If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must .
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 620


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:00:52 PM »
I dont suppose Krankie is just creating a distraction from the Salmond stuff emerging in the press.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 348


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:26:34 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:45:26 PM
Fantastic idea  :like:
Hope it becomes nationwide.

If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must .

 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 818

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:35:18 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 03:27:57 PM
Off to Scotland for a week on Saturday.  rava rava rava oleary :redcard:

YOU REAP WHAT YA SOW SHORTY  😂😂😂👍
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 807


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:45:26 PM
Fantastic idea  :like:
Hope it becomes nationwide.

If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must .

Fuck me, Billy no mates! Who goes to the pub just for drink?
Steboro
Posts: 3 520


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 PM »
monkeyman
Posts: 11 145


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:20:29 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:45:26 PM
Fantastic idea  :like:
Hope it becomes nationwide.

If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must .
WHATS HAPPENED TO YOU MINGE YOU HAVE BECOME A RIGHT CUNT LATELY 
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 643


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:24:01 PM »
Respiratory infections always rise slowly at the end of the summer holiday period as the weather gets colder. What we are seeing is not a second wave of a pandemic but a perfectly normal seasonal rise. There is absolutely nothing whatsoever to be panicking about health wise.
The government are pure evil and need to be sent to The Hague for war crimes against humanity
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:20:29 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:45:26 PM
Fantastic idea  :like:
Hope it becomes nationwide.

If you need alcohol, buy some and drink at home if you must .
WHATS HAPPENED TO YOU MINGE YOU HAVE BECOME A RIGHT CUNT LATELY 

What for $1,000: He stayed the same.

 :alastair:
Minge
Posts: 9 718

Superstar


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 PM »
Look, its a safer world when people are kept apart .
Drink at home and ring your mates  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 646



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:51:35 PM
Look, its a safer world when people are kept apart .
Drink at home and ring your mates  :like:

Mrs Khan:  "Who is that on the phone dear?"

Mr Khan: "It's that fucking Mingey - he's pissed up again and wants to talk about washing his cock with windscreen washer fluid.  Again."

Mrs Khan:  "Fuck"
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 807


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 PM »
Sounds like the pussy Boris is planning on following Krankies lead; looks like theyve been leaking info to their tame journo mates, Newcastle, Manchester and Scousers getting the same treatment  lost
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 160



« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:01:41 AM »
We will do the same. Where Sturgeon goes Boris follows a week or so later. Dont like her but politically she is sharp as a tac.
