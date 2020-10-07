Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 07, 2020, 04:02:19 PM
Author Topic: Sturgeon Closing Pubs and Restaurants  (Read 75 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 802


« on: Today at 03:17:09 PM »
 :meltdown: Madness
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 798


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:18:39 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:17:09 PM
:meltdown: Madness

Sales of Buckfast to go through the roof in the offy's then.........
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 063


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:59 PM »
Fuckin stupid ginger goblin looking cunt.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 643


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:27:57 PM »
Off to Scotland for a week on Saturday.  rava rava rava oleary :redcard:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 923


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:28:26 PM »
I hate that Jimmy kranky looking cunt
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 790


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:53:04 PM »
Can I be the first to say.....BUCK 

Johnny missing a trick there.
Logged
