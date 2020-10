Bobupanddown

Over 6000 scientists and doctors sign anti lockdown petition



Those who have signed include professors from the world’s leading universities. Oxford University professor Dr Sunetra Gupta was one of the authors of the open letter that was sent with the petition, along with Harvard University’s Dr Martin Kulldorff and Stanford’s Dr Jay Bhattacharya.



It declares that social distancing and mask mandates are causing ‘damaging physical and mental health impacts.’



The petition, dubbed the Great Barrington Declaration after the town in Massachusetts where it was written, has been signed by close to 54,000 members of the public at time of writing, as well as over 2600 medical and public health scientists and around 3500 medical practitioners.



https://summit.news/2020/10/07/over-6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition/



RedcarJJ



Australia has 13 people in hospital and 2 or 3 "deaths" a day yet has a 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism). Explain that to me?

CLEM FANDANGO

Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 02:29:45 PM Australia has 13 people in hospital and 2 or 3 "deaths" a day yet has a 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism). Explain that to me?

Maybe the 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism) is working to keep the cases down?



Maybe the 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism) is working to keep the cases down?



Teamboro

Lock down will get the infection rate down but once people start moving around guess what the infection rate goes up simple the virus is going to be with us for a long time get use to it have they got a cure for influenza,heart disease,cancer er no but no people want a cure yet they live with diseases every day

Alberto Bongaloid

The government are still allowing the pillar 2 PCR testing by private companies despite it being well known and proven that between 90% and 100% or the positive test results are actually false.

So basically there is a massive pointless money making scam going on which is affecting lives and livelihoods.



And when you think that our government through Imperial College actively beg people to take a test for research purposes. In fact our own Stockton South MP has been promoting Amazon vouchers for getting a test despite the result not being worth a wank