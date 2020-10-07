Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Over 6000 scientists and doctors sign anti lockdown petition  (Read 131 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 01:18:19 PM »
Over six thousand scientists and doctors have signed a petition against coronavirus lockdown measures, urging that those not in the at risk category should be able to get on with their lives as normal, and that lockdown rules in both the US and UK are causing irreparable damage.

Those who have signed include professors from the worlds leading universities. Oxford University professor Dr Sunetra Gupta was one of the authors of the open letter that was sent with the petition, along with Harvard Universitys Dr Martin Kulldorff and Stanfords Dr Jay Bhattacharya.

It declares that social distancing and mask mandates are causing damaging physical and mental health impacts.

The petition, dubbed the Great Barrington Declaration after the town in Massachusetts where it was written, has been signed by close to 54,000 members of the public at time of writing, as well as over 2600 medical and public health scientists and around 3500 medical practitioners.

https://summit.news/2020/10/07/over-6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition/
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:21:27 PM »
Think this is going to happen.
We head into heard immunity whilst protecting the vunerable.
Should be all over be 2025.
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:26:24 PM »
Makes sense - this cant go on the way it is
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:49:22 PM »
Doctor friend of mine says its a total waste of time. He refused to wear a mask until the fines came in.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:29:45 PM »
Australia has 13 people in hospital and 2 or 3 "deaths" a day yet has a 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism). Explain that to me?
Chunts
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:31:39 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 02:29:45 PM
Australia has 13 people in hospital and 2 or 3 "deaths" a day yet has a 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism). Explain that to me?

Maybe the 8pm curfew in the state of Victoria and a total ban of visitors to Queensland, (a state that completely relies on tourism) is working to keep the cases down?

 mick
Teamboro
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:40:05 PM »
Lock down will get the infection rate down but once people start moving around guess what the infection rate goes up simple the virus is going to be with us for a long time get use to it have they got a cure for influenza,heart disease,cancer er no but no people want a cure yet they live with diseases every day
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:41:44 PM »
Clem your obviously, outside society, never had a job and definitely never ran a family business?
Chunts
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:44:42 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 02:41:44 PM
Clem your obviously, outside society, never had a job and definitely never ran a family business?

Ohhhhh i see a GIF heading yor way........ mcl mcl
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:02:04 PM »
Everyone is going to be susceptible to the virus.
Even when a vaccine is ready only the old and vulnerable will get it, rather like the flu vaccine.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:06:49 PM »
I think Prof Gupta of Oxford has it right.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:23:18 PM »
Gupta is quality.  Just listening to another of the signatories on Times Radio now, basically saying lockdown isn't going to work, just look after those who are most in danger.   :like:
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:33:38 PM »
But but but weve already agreed to pay the vaccine companies billions for vaccines so we have to be seen to be using them
