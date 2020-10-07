Over six thousand scientists and doctors have signed a petition against coronavirus lockdown measures, urging that those not in the at risk category should be able to get on with their lives as normal, and that lockdown rules in both the US and UK are causing irreparable damage.
Those who have signed include professors from the worlds leading universities. Oxford University professor Dr Sunetra Gupta was one of the authors of the open letter that was sent with the petition, along with Harvard Universitys Dr Martin Kulldorff and Stanfords Dr Jay Bhattacharya.
It declares that social distancing and mask mandates are causing damaging physical and mental health impacts.
The petition, dubbed the Great Barrington Declaration after the town in Massachusetts where it was written, has been signed by close to 54,000 members of the public at time of writing, as well as over 2600 medical and public health scientists and around 3500 medical practitioners.https://summit.news/2020/10/07/over-6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition/