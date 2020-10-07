Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 4 336





Posts: 4 336 Over 6000 scientists and doctors sign anti lockdown petition « on: Today at 01:18:19 PM »



Those who have signed include professors from the worlds leading universities. Oxford University professor Dr Sunetra Gupta was one of the authors of the open letter that was sent with the petition, along with Harvard Universitys Dr Martin Kulldorff and Stanfords Dr Jay Bhattacharya.



It declares that social distancing and mask mandates are causing damaging physical and mental health impacts.



The petition, dubbed the Great Barrington Declaration after the town in Massachusetts where it was written, has been signed by close to 54,000 members of the public at time of writing, as well as over 2600 medical and public health scientists and around 3500 medical practitioners.



https://summit.news/2020/10/07/over-6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition/



Over six thousand scientists and doctors have signed a petition against coronavirus lockdown measures, urging that those not in the at risk category should be able to get on with their lives as normal, and that lockdown rules in both the US and UK are causing irreparable damage.Those who have signed include professors from the worlds leading universities. Oxford University professor Dr Sunetra Gupta was one of the authors of the open letter that was sent with the petition, along with Harvard Universitys Dr Martin Kulldorff and Stanfords Dr Jay Bhattacharya.It declares that social distancing and mask mandates are causing damaging physical and mental health impacts.The petition, dubbed the Great Barrington Declaration after the town in Massachusetts where it was written, has been signed by close to 54,000 members of the public at time of writing, as well as over 2600 medical and public health scientists and around 3500 medical practitioners. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



