LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 810



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 810I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « on: Today at 12:16:35 PM »





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/nunthorpe-paedophile-handed-conditional-discharge-19058936 FUCK OFF 😠😠😠 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 800





Posts: 1 800 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:30 PM » Usual shite from completely out of touch or worse still judges who simpathise with the paedos.



Said it plenty of times on these sorts of threads, no one has this sort of thing as a one off, you don't wake up one morning and think I fancy kids today and then next day you don't.



If you have cat A filth you should be treated as if you were the one taking the picture or partipating in whatever depraved act is happening in it, jail should be mandatory. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 494





WLM





Posts: 494WLM Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:16 PM » Yep. Lefty judges.



Lefties will get the society they deserve. Only thing is, us sensible people get that same society.



The cunt wants branding. Not sure if he is still in the area? Does anyone know? Hopefully he will get the punishment he deserves once showing face in public again Logged WLM

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 494





WLM





Posts: 494WLM Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:04 PM » Lefty wanker judge.



Why no picture of this Andrew corigan? Eliminates the chance of getting the wrong person Logged WLM

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 800





Posts: 1 800 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:04:24 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 01:02:04 PM Lefty wanker judge.



Why no picture of this Andrew corigan? Eliminates the chance of getting the wrong person



Yes, need to be careful, there's an old school FL lad from Redcar with the same name but not him as he must me 20 years older Yes, need to be careful, there's an old school FL lad from Redcar with the same name but not him as he must me 20 years older Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 785





Posts: 2 785 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:05:33 PM » Ffs you even get a fine for speeding he essentially got fuck all Logged

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 850





Posts: 850 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:08:33 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:52:16 PM Yep. Lefty judges.



Lefties will get the society they deserve. Only thing is, us sensible people get that same society.



The cunt wants branding. Not sure if he is still in the area? Does anyone know? Hopefully he will get the punishment he deserves once showing face in public again



Judges should be elected like MPs



No judge who passed this sort of sentence would get anywhere near a courtroom again -

Unless they were in the dock Judges should be elected like MPsNo judge who passed this sort of sentence would get anywhere near a courtroom again -Unless they were in the dock Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 494





WLM





Posts: 494WLM Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:10:52 PM » Do the decent thing for once in your life and post his address Logged WLM

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 246





Posts: 43 246 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:38:17 PM » Dont know it.







He was still on FB as of last week, but think hes deleted it now Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 810



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 810I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:42:16 PM » This Country is run by Nonces. Fuck COVID-19, its just another smokescreen to take our attention off the fact that the Worldwide Pedo Ring was about to be Ousted!!!



Labour Party



MARTIN LOUGHLIN  newton Aycliffe  3 counts of rape on 14 year old boys



DAVID SPOONER  North Lincolnshire  Masturbating in front of a child.



NICHOLAS GREEN  Lancashire  3 counts of rape and 13 indecent assaults on girls aged between 6 and 10 years old



ALEC ATKINS  Northampton  former school governor  downloading 42.000 Category A CHILD RAPE pictures and videos  part of pedo ring THE SHADOW BROTHERHOOD



MARK TAN  Labour Activist  2 counts of rape of a 4 year old



GEORGE HARDING  Manchester  indecent assault of a 12 year old girl



Counsellor BARNES  North Staffordshire  7 counts of child rape



LIAM TEMPLE  counsellor and mayor of Cheshire -



LES SHEPHARD  Counsellor  DURHAM - 2004  10 counts of indecent assault on young girls. For 2 years her lured victims into his gold Porsche before driving them to a remote spot and subjecting them to sickening sex attacks



Told the police he loved women referring to his victims who was between 9 and 13 years old as women.



NELSON BLAND  counsellor of Berkshire  16 counts of possession and distribution of CATEGORY A CHILD RAPE pictures and videos  sentenced to community service



SAM CHOWDRY  London  multiple sex attacks on young girls. 1 of which was only 5 years old.



LEE BENSON - Leeds  12 counts of indecent images of children, 5  11 year old girls



LESTON DAVIES  counsellor south wales  repeatedly raped a 9 year old girl  sentenced to 7 years jail time



RYAN GREG VINCENT  counsellor NEWHAM  possession of CATERGORY A CHILD RAPE pictures and videos, children as young as 8



Photo was found of a 10 year old girl looking absolutely terrified naked with nothing but a dog collar bound to a beam with her hands tied behind her back.



PETER TUFFLEY  North West  former parliamentary advisor to the home office  molesting a 13 year old boy that he groomed on the internet.  sentenced to 15 months jail time



ALAN PRESOTT counsellor essex  former senior magistrate  molesting children in care homes in east London  sentenced to 2 years



TERRY POWER  counsellor Dagenham  charged with sex attacks on boys  resigned







Labour party



The entire of the labour party conspired to conceal the activities of a labour party activist and serial child molester - MARK TROTTER  was never convicted as he DIED FROM AIDS.







HARRIET HARMAN  child minister and chair of the campaign for civil liberties 



Collaborated with paedophile information exchange and other paedophile activists to legalise online child abuse images and videos. 1978 she campaigned to abolish the age of consent.



Spoke out against JIMMY SAVILLE







TONY BLAIR 



While prime minister he covered up paedophile rings. He put a 100 year d-notice on a list of MPs being investigated or discussed in MSN over child abuse.



TONY BLAIR was CONVICTED at bow street magistrates for importing men for indecent acts (soliciting) half of which was supposedly under the age of consent.  fined £50



TONY BLAIR was also on EPSTEINS flight log 32 TIMES and was also pictured with JIMMY SAVILLE.



ON TOP OF ALL THE WAR CRIMES THAT HE IS ALSO GUILTY OF.







CONSERVATIVE PARTY



CHRISTOPHER PILKINGTON  tory stratford upon avon  possession of CATERGORY A child rape videos



CHRISTOPHER MORGAN  north Tyneside  2 counts of child molesting



MICHEAL POWELL  tory candidate  caught watching hardcore child rape



ROGER TOLBUYS  Bristol  multiple sex attacks on 6 year od children



HARVEY PROCTOR  tory mp  sex offences on teenage boys  resigned



PETER STUDWORTHY  counsellor in Coventry  indecent assault on 15 year old boys



IAN MCKENNA - counsellor in Wirral  spent hours every single night downloading child abuse pictures and videos while his wife and 2 children slept upstairs.







THE JUDGES AND POLITICIANS ARE ALL AT IT 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 850





Posts: 850 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:44:55 PM » Absolutely zero significance what party theyre from - they are all as bad as each other. Logged

Pallys bar stool

Online



Posts: 44





Posts: 44 Re: ABSOLUTE JOKE 👎 « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:56:04 PM » Quote "You should understand that in accessing material of this type, even if only briefly, you're in fact contributing to the market for the creation of other such images."

Quote "What you can never forget, while someone looks at a computer screen, these are real children really being abused at the hands of other people and it's for that reason inevitably access to this type of material is serious."

Couldn't agree with the Judge more, so why has he not sent him to prison?



Have you ever noticed when these online paedophile hunters trap somebody that the person is almost always a weird looking unattractive fucker?



I wonder if the constant rejection from females leads them to going after targets they can control. Couldn't agree with the Judge more, so why has he not sent him to prison?Have you ever noticed when these online paedophile hunters trap somebody that the person is almost always a weird looking unattractive fucker?I wonder if the constant rejection from females leads them to going after targets they can control. Logged