Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 07, 2020, 09:10:17 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The greatest political crime of our lifetimes  (Read 230 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:27:54 AM »
Clinton / Brennan / Obama

Conspired to frame Trump with the Russiagate hoax prior to Trump becoming president.

They used the CIA and FBI to carry out illegal spying of the Trump campaign and planned to "vilify Trump by stiring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services"

That quote is from a declassified hand written note by John Brennan CIA director who claimed it was ordered by Clinton and approved by Obama.

https://youtu.be/KFVMttEyLZs

Why is this not the biggest story on your unbiased and impartial BBC?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 048


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:28:52 AM »
FAKE NEWS 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:32:09 AM »
The US department of Justice declassified the documents. There is no doubt about their authenticity.

This is miles bigger and dirtier than Watergate.

The media are showing how corrupt, dishonest and partisan they are.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 494


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:06:01 AM »
Democracy is dead.

Dont know the other option.

Went through this months ago.  What is the other options rather than a democracy
Logged
WLM
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:55:00 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:06:01 AM
Democracy is dead.

Dont know the other option.

Went through this months ago.  What is the other options rather than a democracy

Constitutional Republic but the US is showing that can be manipulated. Soros has paid to appoint DAs (prosecutors) in distrcits around the US and they are not refusing to prosecute Antifa and BLM rioters, murderers and nonces.
Men defending their property and themselves are being charged with attempted murder.

All the while the democrat party wants to abolish the electoral collage and constitution.

That basically leaves fascism and communism to battle it out for superiority.


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 590



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:24 PM »
It was an attempted coup. to take away the elected head of state whether you like trump or not, that is democracy. Its finished in the US and by all accounts neither side is going to accept defeat in the November election so that's civil war. If you visit the old industrial heartlands of the US they look like the third world. the dollars finished an as oil becomes an old technology i really cant see where the US will recover.
Logged
Chunts
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:29:01 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 02:37:24 PM
It was an attempted coup. to take away the elected head of state whether you like trump or not, that is democracy. Its finished in the US and by all accounts neither side is going to accept defeat in the November election so that's civil war. If you visit the old industrial heartlands of the US they look like the third world. the dollars finished an as oil becomes an old technology i really cant see where the US will recover.

Everything points to the end of Empire, Douglas Murray talked about this on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Dangerous time for the rest of the world if the country with the largest stockpile of nuclear and chemical weapons becomes unstable.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:51:37 PM »
You are right though Redcar, it was an attempted coup of a democratically elected leader.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 644



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:57:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:29:01 PM

Dangerous time for the rest of the world if the country with the largest stockpile of nuclear and chemical weapons becomes unstable.


Don't worry.  You can trust Americans to use weapons responsibly.














Fuck.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:15 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:57:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:29:01 PM

Dangerous time for the rest of the world if the country with the largest stockpile of nuclear and chemical weapons becomes unstable.


Don't worry.  You can trust Americans to use weapons responsibly.














Fuck.

Yeah, ask the Japanese.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 