Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 4 348





Posts: 4 348 The greatest political crime of our lifetimes « on: Today at 10:27:54 AM »



Conspired to frame Trump with the Russiagate hoax prior to Trump becoming president.



They used the CIA and FBI to carry out illegal spying of the Trump campaign and planned to "vilify Trump by stiring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services"



That quote is from a declassified hand written note by John Brennan CIA director who claimed it was ordered by Clinton and approved by Obama.



https://youtu.be/KFVMttEyLZs



Why is this not the biggest story on your unbiased and impartial BBC?



Clinton / Brennan / ObamaConspired to frame Trump with the Russiagate hoax prior to Trump becoming president.They used the CIA and FBI to carry out illegal spying of the Trump campaign and planned to "vilify Trump by stiring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services"That quote is from a declassified hand written note by John Brennan CIA director who claimed it was ordered by Clinton and approved by Obama.Why is this not the biggest story on your unbiased and impartial BBC? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 4 348





Posts: 4 348 Re: The greatest political crime of our lifetimes « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:55:00 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:06:01 AM Democracy is dead.



Dont know the other option.



Went through this months ago. What is the other options rather than a democracy



Constitutional Republic but the US is showing that can be manipulated. Soros has paid to appoint DAs (prosecutors) in distrcits around the US and they are not refusing to prosecute Antifa and BLM rioters, murderers and nonces.

Men defending their property and themselves are being charged with attempted murder.



All the while the democrat party wants to abolish the electoral collage and constitution.



That basically leaves fascism and communism to battle it out for superiority.





Constitutional Republic but the US is showing that can be manipulated. Soros has paid to appoint DAs (prosecutors) in distrcits around the US and they are not refusing to prosecute Antifa and BLM rioters, murderers and nonces.Men defending their property and themselves are being charged with attempted murder.All the while the democrat party wants to abolish the electoral collage and constitution.That basically leaves fascism and communism to battle it out for superiority. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 590







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 590 Re: The greatest political crime of our lifetimes « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:24 PM » It was an attempted coup. to take away the elected head of state whether you like trump or not, that is democracy. Its finished in the US and by all accounts neither side is going to accept defeat in the November election so that's civil war. If you visit the old industrial heartlands of the US they look like the third world. the dollars finished an as oil becomes an old technology i really cant see where the US will recover. Logged Chunts