Democracy is dead.
Dont know the other option.
Went through this months ago. What is the other options rather than a democracy
Constitutional Republic but the US is showing that can be manipulated. Soros has paid to appoint DAs (prosecutors) in distrcits around the US and they are not refusing to prosecute Antifa and BLM rioters, murderers and nonces.
Men defending their property and themselves are being charged with attempted murder.
All the while the democrat party wants to abolish the electoral collage and constitution.
That basically leaves fascism and communism to battle it out for superiority.