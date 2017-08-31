Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Actors & Musicians
Bernie
« on: Today at 10:22:55 AM »
Screaming like fuck because Rishi has suggested that, seeing as there is no prospect of gigs or theatre for the forseeable future, they might, like, you know, do something else. Just like every other poor sod who has lost their job.

Seems they think they are special and should be paid to sit and do fuck all while people like airline staff and shop staff have to retrain.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8810509/Luvvies-blast-Rishi-Sunak-suggesting-retrain-different-career.html#comments
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:26:43 AM »
Big difference between getting another job while on shut down and retraining which suggests the industry is dead.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:20 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Big difference between getting another job while on shut down and retraining which suggests the industry is dead.

I think a lot of live events are gone for good, sadly. Things are never going to go back to how there were. Plus a lot of these people have been sat doing nowt for 7 months now and we as far away from reopening theatres and music venues as we were in March.
LeeTublin
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:51:01 AM »
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:33 PM »
Theatres have reopened recently havent they?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:34 PM »
Liam Gallagher - 
38red
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
I have sympathy for anybody who can't work but jobbing actors and musicians are the original 'gig economy' workers. Most of them have periods of 'resting' where they look for alternative work. Our Dear Leader, Goldby, was driving a delivery van as soon as he realised his industry was facing a prolonged period of disruption.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:42:31 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 12:35:24 PM
I have sympathy for anybody who can't work but jobbing actors and musicians are the original 'gig economy' workers. Most of them have periods of 'resting' where they look for alternative work. Our Dear Leader, Goldby, was driving a delivery van as soon as he realised his industry was facing a prolonged period of disruption.

Not so - he was kidnapped by AntiFA

tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:44:45 PM »
they should go ask Bono for a hand out
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:51:56 PM »
Looks Lee tublin or should I the monster is the latest newbie to know a lot about me.

My work is doing fine thanks, 6 gigs a week, every week.

Not that is any of your business.

Now fuck off
Bernie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:55:29 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Today at 12:05:33 PM
Theatres have reopened recently havent they?

Not as far as i am aware?

Darlo Hippodrome is putting on cinema on weekday afternoons but nothing else.
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:07:34 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   
Don pepe
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:12:15 PM »
Precious, entitled cunts - ive seen them in the news bleating that theyre artists amd the like, as if its beneath them to do anything else. Fuck them. Teessiders over the last 40 years have learned as well as anyone about the industries that provided for generations being decimated and having to retrain in whatever was available to provide for their families. They need to grow up and deal with the harsh realities of life. Adapt and survive or fuck off and perish.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:16:49 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Who doesn't?

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:12:15 PM
Precious, entitled cunts - ive seen them in the news bleating that theyre artists amd the like, as if its beneath them to do anything else. Fuck them. Teessiders over the last 40 years have learned as well as anyone about the industries that provided for generations being decimated and having to retrain in whatever was available to provide for their families. They need to grow up and deal with the harsh realities of life. Adapt and survive or fuck off and perish.

Exactly #LEARNTOCODE

RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 373


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:22:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:16:49 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Who doesn't?

 

Where's my PM's then, cunto
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:23:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:19:26 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:12:15 PM
Precious, entitled cunts - ive seen them in the news bleating that theyre artists amd the like, as if its beneath them to do anything else. Fuck them. Teessiders over the last 40 years have learned as well as anyone about the industries that provided for generations being decimated and having to retrain in whatever was available to provide for their families. They need to grow up and deal with the harsh realities of life. Adapt and survive or fuck off and perish.

Exactly #LEARNTOCODE





  jc
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:34:23 PM »
https://youtu.be/H5_PWOEIFak
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:38:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Yeah.....Nekdar too
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:43:31 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Yeah.....Nekdar too

Good job he was a gynecologist, he knows a cunt when he sees one.
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Yeah.....Nekdar too

Ffs Bernie if your gonna have a pop at least get my name right you gimp.......I call you out because you rabbit on about Lids etc bullying people yet you are just as big a bully as anyone.

I was not gonna say anything on this thread cos i have you sussed.

This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.

 



Squarewheelbike
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:56:29 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Today at 12:05:33 PM
Theatres have reopened recently havent they?

Unfortunately not. Like me a lot of theatre people usually have a back up trade. However like me, it's usually in the hospitality industry so it's a double whammy for a lot of us. Personally I suffered a series of accidents, which whilst not life changing, ruled me out of working back stage. I took a job in a City pub which in retrospect  was the right thing to do as at least I'm getting a steady wage.
Bernie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:58:48 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:37:02 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Yeah.....Nekdar too



This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.



It actually wasn't. It was about genuine actors and musicians. Karaoke doesn't really come into that.
Don pepe
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:59:40 PM »
Good luck with it SWB and the future, never nice to see anyone out of work who actually wants to work
nekder365
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:14:18 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:56:29 PM
Quote from: Flar on Today at 12:05:33 PM
Theatres have reopened recently havent they?

Unfortunately not. Like me a lot of theatre people usually have a back up trade. However like me, it's usually in the hospitality industry so it's a double whammy for a lot of us. Personally I suffered a series of accidents, which whilst not life changing, ruled me out of working back stage. I took a job in a City pub which in retrospect  was the right thing to do as at least I'm getting a steady wage.

Theatre??? City???? You do know this is COB........
nekder365
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:15:58 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:58:48 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:37:02 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Yeah.....Nekdar too



This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.



It actually wasn't. It was about genuine actors and musicians. Karaoke doesn't really come into that.

Give over of course it was.........
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:24:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:15:58 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:58:48 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:37:02 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:15:52 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:51:01 AM
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.  monkey

Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"   


Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.

Yeah.....Nekdar too



This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.



It actually wasn't. It was about genuine actors and musicians. Karaoke doesn't really come into that.

Give over of course it was.........

Transparent Bernie.

Karaoke singer, that does make me laugh. That's the traditional trait of Jealousy, other singers use.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:13:07 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:59:40 PM
Good luck with it SWB and the future, never nice to see anyone out of work who actually wants to work

Cheers Don, we were getting optimistic till couple a couple of weeks ago, but that's kind of gone out of the window. I'm grateful that I've got a steady wage by serendipity, but a lot of friends and colleagues are having a tough time, sadly.
Oldfield
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:36:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:13:07 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:59:40 PM
Good luck with it SWB and the future, never nice to see anyone out of work who actually wants to work

Cheers Don, we were getting optimistic till couple a couple of weeks ago, but that's kind of gone out of the window. I'm grateful that I've got a steady wage by serendipity, but a lot of friends and colleagues are having a tough time, sadly.

You could always return north SWB ..... plenty of admin jobs or working in supermarkets about plus far cheaper than London
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:18:16 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:36:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:13:07 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:59:40 PM
Good luck with it SWB and the future, never nice to see anyone out of work who actually wants to work

Cheers Don, we were getting optimistic till couple a couple of weeks ago, but that's kind of gone out of the window. I'm grateful that I've got a steady wage by serendipity, but a lot of friends and colleagues are having a tough time, sadly.

You could always return north SWB ..... plenty of admin jobs or working in supermarkets about plus far cheaper than London

Fuck off - leave the lefty cunts down there...

