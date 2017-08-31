|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.
Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"
Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.
Yeah.....Nekdar too
Good job he was a gynecologist, he knows a cunt when he sees one.
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.
Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"
Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.
Yeah.....Nekdar too
This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.
It actually wasn't. It was about genuine actors and musicians. Karaoke doesn't really come into that.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.
Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"
Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.
Yeah.....Nekdar too
This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.
It actually wasn't. It was about genuine actors and musicians. Karaoke doesn't really come into that.
Give over of course it was.........
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.
Careful now - don't be upsetting "The Voice"
Is there enough space in that empty head for both Liddle and I? Because you seem to have a bit of a semi on for me at the moment.
Yeah.....Nekdar too
This post from the second you wrote it i knew it was a veiled pop at Rik so i gave it the attention it deserved at the time which was fuck all.
It actually wasn't. It was about genuine actors and musicians. Karaoke doesn't really come into that.
Give over of course it was.........
Transparent Bernie.
Karaoke singer, that does make me laugh. That's the traditional trait of Jealousy, other singers use.
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|