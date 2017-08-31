Bernie

Posts: 6 047 Actors & Musicians « on: Today at 10:22:55 AM »



Seems they think they are special and should be paid to sit and do fuck all while people like airline staff and shop staff have to retrain.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8810509/Luvvies-blast-Rishi-Sunak-suggesting-retrain-different-career.html#comments



Screaming like fuck because Rishi has suggested that, seeing as there is no prospect of gigs or theatre for the forseeable future, they might, like, you know, do something else. Just like every other poor sod who has lost their job.Seems they think they are special and should be paid to sit and do fuck all while people like airline staff and shop staff have to retrain.

Big difference between getting another job while on shut down and retraining which suggests the industry is dead.

Bernie

I think a lot of live events are gone for good, sadly. Things are never going to go back to how there were. Plus a lot of these people have been sat doing nowt for 7 months now and we as far away from reopening theatres and music venues as we were in March.

LeeTublin

They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.

Flar

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Theatres have reopened recently havent they?

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 570Pack o cunts Re: Actors & Musicians « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:34 PM » Liam Gallagher -

38red

I have sympathy for anybody who can't work but jobbing actors and musicians are the original 'gig economy' workers. Most of them have periods of 'resting' where they look for alternative work. Our Dear Leader, Goldby, was driving a delivery van as soon as he realised his industry was facing a prolonged period of disruption.

Ural Quntz



Not so - he was kidnapped by AntiFA



Not so - he was kidnapped by AntiFA

tunstall

they should go ask Bono for a hand out

RIK MAYALL

Looks Lee tublin or should I the monster is the latest newbie to know a lot about me.

My work is doing fine thanks, 6 gigs a week, every week.

Not that is any of your business.



My work is doing fine thanks, 6 gigs a week, every week.



Don pepe

Precious, entitled cunts - ive seen them in the news bleating that theyre artists amd the like, as if its beneath them to do anything else. Fuck them. Teessiders over the last 40 years have learned as well as anyone about the industries that provided for generations being decimated and having to retrain in whatever was available to provide for their families. They need to grow up and deal with the harsh realities of life. Adapt and survive or fuck off and perish.

Squarewheelbike

Unfortunately not. Like me a lot of theatre people usually have a back up trade. However like me, it's usually in the hospitality industry so it's a double whammy for a lot of us. Personally I suffered a series of accidents, which whilst not life changing, ruled me out of working back stage. I took a job in a City pub which in retrospect was the right thing to do as at least I'm getting a steady wage.

Don pepe

Good luck with it SWB and the future, never nice to see anyone out of work who actually wants to work

nekder365

Theatre??? City???? You do know this is COB........

Squarewheelbike

Cheers Don, we were getting optimistic till couple a couple of weeks ago, but that's kind of gone out of the window. I'm grateful that I've got a steady wage by serendipity, but a lot of friends and colleagues are having a tough time, sadly.