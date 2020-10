Bernie

Actors & Musicians « on: Today at 10:22:55 AM »



Seems they think they are special and should be paid to sit and do fuck all while people like airline staff and shop staff have to retrain.



Screaming like fuck because Rishi has suggested that, seeing as there is no prospect of gigs or theatre for the forseeable future, they might, like, you know, do something else. Just like every other poor sod who has lost their job.Seems they think they are special and should be paid to sit and do fuck all while people like airline staff and shop staff have to retrain.

Re: Actors & Musicians « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:26:43 AM » Big difference between getting another job while on shut down and retraining which suggests the industry is dead.

Bernie

Re: Actors & Musicians « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:20 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:26:43 AM Big difference between getting another job while on shut down and retraining which suggests the industry is dead.



I think a lot of live events are gone for good, sadly. Things are never going to go back to how there were. Plus a lot of these people have been sat doing nowt for 7 months now and we as far away from reopening theatres and music venues as we were in March.

Re: Actors & Musicians « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:51:01 AM » They need to branch out like Rik he is auditioning to be the new Go-Compare man.

Re: Actors & Musicians « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:33 PM » Theatres have reopened recently havenít they?