PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 642





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 642Not big and not clever COME BACK T.M. « on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM »



Logged CoB scum

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 623







Posts: 15 623 Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:40:27 PM » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 032





Posts: 6 032 Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:01:07 PM »



He's looking in from time to time. He'll return when the time is right. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 060





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 060Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:29:14 AM »



















Come back TM ye big soppy get.









Outstanding PD lad.Come back TM ye big soppy get. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 806



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 806I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:01 AM » IRRITABLE TWAT KNOBHEAD ???



SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 642





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 642Not big and not clever Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:00:38 AM » This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.



/politemodeoff



So can you butt fucking smear tests take your shitty arguments elsewhere you tedious mother fucking arse lobsters.



/politemodeon



Thanks in advance. Logged CoB scum

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 806



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 806I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:34:27 AM »







FUCK OFF SHORTSTUFF Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 032





Posts: 6 032 Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:37:39 AM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.





He's fine, and looks in from time to time.



Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?



Can't blame him for not wanting to post. He's fine, and looks in from time to time.Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?Can't blame him for not wanting to post. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 366





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 366Once in every lifetime Re: COME BACK T.M. « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:55:08 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:39 AM Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.





He's fine, and looks in from time to time.



Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?



Can't blame him for not wanting to post.

He's fine, and looks in from time to time.Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?Can't blame him for not wanting to post.



So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT