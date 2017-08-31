Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COME BACK T.M.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM »
 jc
CoB scum
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:32:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM
jc


  mick rava
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:40:27 PM »
 jc jc jc jc jc jc
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:01:07 PM »
He's looking in from time to time. He'll return when the time is right.

 :like: jc
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:26:58 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:01:07 PM
He's looking in from time to time. He'll return when the time is right.

 :like: jc


WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU LIKE YA DAFT CUNT   



HIS FUCKING AGENT   




 charles :alf:




 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:29:14 AM »
Outstanding PD lad.


 

 jc




Come back TM ye big soppy get.




 :like:
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:59:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:58 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:01:07 PM
He's looking in from time to time. He'll return when the time is right.

 :like: jc


WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU LIKE YA DAFT CUNT   



HIS FUCKING AGENT   




 charles :alf:




 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:


It's called being ITK you fat little fucker.

Something you know nothing about  :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:01 AM »
IRRITABLE TWAT KNOBHEAD  ???

SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT  👍
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:38:01 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:05:01 AM
IRRITABLE TWAT KNOBHEAD  ???

SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT  👍

Daft little cunt - are you upset cos you can't find someone to bully off the board?  :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:42:12 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:38:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:05:01 AM
IRRITABLE TWAT KNOBHEAD  ???

SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT  👍

Daft little cunt - are you upset cos you can't find someone to bully off the board?  :wanker:




WHATS IT LIKE  ?


ME LIVING IN YER HEAD RENT FREE   



MUST BE LIKE  A DISEASE   :like:  OR IS IT CALLED INFATUATION    charles




IT STANDS OUT A MILE LAD   


ASK ANYONE ON ERE   :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Don pepe
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:44:23 AM »
TMs a sensitive little bitch
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:00:01 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 08:44:23 AM
TMs a sensitive little bitch



HE'S  EVEN WORSE SINCE  HE CAUGHT THAT AFWUL  DISEASE  PULISITIS    mcl


 charles :alf: :nige: :meltdown:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:00:38 AM »
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.

/politemodeoff

So can you butt fucking smear tests take your shitty arguments elsewhere you tedious mother fucking arse lobsters.

/politemodeon

Thanks in advance.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:34:27 AM »
FUCK OFF SHORTSTUFF   



 
Bernie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:37:39 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.


He's fine, and looks in from time to time.

Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?

Can't blame him for not wanting to post.
Bernie
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:38:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:42:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:38:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:05:01 AM
IRRITABLE TWAT KNOBHEAD  ???

SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT  👍

Daft little cunt - are you upset cos you can't find someone to bully off the board?  :wanker:




WHATS IT LIKE  ?


ME LIVING IN YER HEAD RENT FREE   



MUST BE LIKE  A DISEASE   :like:  OR IS IT CALLED INFATUATION    charles




IT STANDS OUT A MILE LAD   


ASK ANYONE ON ERE   :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Back in you go little 'un
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:42:03 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:34:27 AM
FUCK OFF SHORTSTUFF   



 

It's not up for discussion Thumbelina. Be told. 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:48:50 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:58 AM



WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU LIKE YA DAFT CUNT   



HIS FUCKING AGENT   




 charles :alf:




 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Funny Post  charles charles charles charles
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:55:08 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:39 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.


He's fine, and looks in from time to time.

Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?

Can't blame him for not wanting to post.


So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:01:47 AM »
Breaking news on TM is he has been lifted down London looking for Goldby with a big choppa !!!

Watch TM  charles

http://t.me/JackDawkins/8221       
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:01:59 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:55:08 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:39 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.


He's fine, and looks in from time to time.

Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?

Can't blame him for not wanting to post.


So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt


😂😂😂😂😂😂

IF WHAT I KNOW COMES TRUE  👍

THE LOW LIFE CUNT MIGHT NOT BE POSTING ON ERE HIMSELF MUCH LONGER  😂😂😂
Bernie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:06:47 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:59 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:55:08 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:39 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.


He's fine, and looks in from time to time.

Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?

Can't blame him for not wanting to post.


So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt


😂😂😂😂😂😂

IF WHAT I KNOW COMES TRUE  👍

THE LOW LIFE CUNT MIGHT NOT BE POSTING ON ERE HIMSELF MUCH LONGER  😂😂😂

You "know" absolutely fuck all. As you've proved on a large number of occasions.  :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:09:22 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:06:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:59 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:55:08 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:39 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.


He's fine, and looks in from time to time.

Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?

Can't blame him for not wanting to post.


So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt


😂😂😂😂😂😂

IF WHAT I KNOW COMES TRUE  👍

THE LOW LIFE CUNT MIGHT NOT BE POSTING ON ERE HIMSELF MUCH LONGER  😂😂😂

You "know" absolutely fuck all. As you've proved on a large number of occasions.  :wanker:


WAIT AND SEE YOU SCAB CUNT  👎
Oldfield
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:12:41 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:06:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:59 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:55:08 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:39 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:00:38 AM
This thread was meant to be a lighthouse of love to help steer TM through the dark rocks of insanity back to the safe shore of CoB.


He's fine, and looks in from time to time.

Why would he want to come back here and have to wade through the abuse from Tiny tears, Rik Waller et al?

Can't blame him for not wanting to post.


So why dont you go join him, you boring cunt


😂😂😂😂😂😂

IF WHAT I KNOW COMES TRUE  👍

THE LOW LIFE CUNT MIGHT NOT BE POSTING ON ERE HIMSELF MUCH LONGER  😂😂😂

You "know" absolutely fuck all. As you've proved on a large number of occasions.  :wanker:


WAIT AND SEE YOU SCAB CUNT  👎

https://youtu.be/sAhEFuq62-I

 :basil: monkey
