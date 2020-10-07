Welcome,
October 07, 2020, 05:53:03 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
Author
Topic: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN...... (Read 157 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 796
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:58 PM »
👍👍👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 244
Re: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:08 PM »
Jump!!
Only 65 as well. RIP
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 640
Not big and not clever
Re: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:51 PM »
I feel the need to listen to MXR Phase 90 distorted six stringness.
Logged
CoB scum
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 794
Re: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:32 PM »
Great guitar player RIP
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 6 027
Re: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:07:58 PM
👍👍👍
It's "Eddie Van Halen Brown Bread" FFS.
Haven't you read the rules?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 13 059
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:31:08 AM »
RIP.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
