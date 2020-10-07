Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: R.I.P. EDDIE VAN HALEN......  (Read 157 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Yesterday at 09:07:58 PM »
👍👍👍
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM »
Jump!!


Only 65 as well. RIP
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 PM »
 lost

I feel the need to listen to MXR Phase 90 distorted six stringness.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 PM »
Great guitar player RIP
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:07:58 PM
👍👍👍

It's "Eddie Van Halen Brown Bread" FFS.

Haven't you read the rules? 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:31:08 AM »
RIP.
