October 07, 2020, 05:46:15 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
Author
Topic: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed (Read 223 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 400
Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:53 PM »
Think they will start getting points on the board now!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 804
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:44 PM »
Not been the same team since I tipped them after the restart to get promoted last season
Got a decent squad Hughton should have them up challenging by end of the season
Logged
Richard_Liburd
Offline
Posts: 5
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:11:49 AM »
Very good appointment.
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 123
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:14:58 AM »
He did say he was holding out for a premier league job
I Think he would be worthy of one.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 816
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:17:03 AM »
SHOCK HORROR.... BLACK MAN GETS MANAGERS JOB 👍
PLAY OFFS AT LEAST 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 44
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:51:18 PM »
One of footballs good guys
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 837
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:54:18 PM »
he's a good manager
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 631
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:54:28 PM »
I like Hughton.
He'll do alright there.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 141
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:11:25 PM »
KARANKA MARK 2
BORING FOOTBALL
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 804
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:39:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 05:11:25 PM
KARANKA MARK 2
BORING FOOTBALL
Better record than the poor mans Jose though, most supporters can live with dull while its getting results
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 816
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:40:53 PM »
HE'S A NICE BLOKE AND A GOOD MANAGER 👍
I HOPE HE DOES WELL 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
