October 07, 2020, 05:46:14 PM
Author Topic: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed  (Read 222 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 07:10:53 PM »
Think they will start getting points on the board now!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:23:44 PM »
Not been the same team since I tipped them after the restart to get promoted last season  souey  Got a decent squad Hughton should have them up challenging by end of the season
Richard_Liburd

« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:49 AM »
Very good appointment.
ccole
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:58 AM »
He did say he was holding out for a premier league job


I Think he would be worthy of one.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:03 AM »
SHOCK HORROR.... BLACK MAN GETS MANAGERS JOB  👍

PLAY OFFS AT LEAST 👍
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:51:18 PM »
One of footballs good guys  :like:
tunstall
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:54:18 PM »
he's a good manager
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:54:28 PM »
I like Hughton.

He'll do alright there.

 jc
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:11:25 PM »
KARANKA MARK 2
BORING FOOTBALL  oleary
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:39:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:11:25 PM
KARANKA MARK 2
BORING FOOTBALL  oleary

Better record than the poor mans Jose though, most supporters can live with dull while its getting results
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:40:53 PM »
HE'S A NICE BLOKE AND A GOOD MANAGER 👍

I HOPE HE DOES WELL  👍
