Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
Yesterday at 07:10:53 PM
Think they will start getting points on the board now!

Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
Yesterday at 07:23:44 PM
Got a decent squad Hughton should have them up challenging by end of the season
Not been the same team since I tipped them after the restart to get promoted last season

Re: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed
Today at 10:14:58 AM
He did say he was holding out for a premier league job





I Think he would be worthy of one.