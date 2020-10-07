Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 07, 2020
Author Topic: Forest manager sacked, Hughton appointed  (Read 123 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 400


« on: Yesterday at 07:10:53 PM »
Think they will start getting points on the board now!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 794


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:23:44 PM »
Not been the same team since I tipped them after the restart to get promoted last season  souey  Got a decent squad Hughton should have them up challenging by end of the season
Richard_Liburd

Posts: 5


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:49 AM »
Very good appointment.
ccole
Posts: 4 123


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:58 AM »
He did say he was holding out for a premier league job


I Think he would be worthy of one.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 806

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:03 AM »
SHOCK HORROR.... BLACK MAN GETS MANAGERS JOB  👍

PLAY OFFS AT LEAST 👍
