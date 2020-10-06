sockets



Today at 06:54:50 PM
I visited a Bookies I don't usually get in , not in my town. Usually punters have to sign in with the covid app or write details on a sheet of paper with this firm before they can start betting, Anyway the place was closed found out it's cos of a Covid outbreak , Different firm was open over the road though. had me thinking what's stopping the opposition bookies sending in a decoy punter who has covid to deliberately get the rival firm shop closed for how ever long it closes for .. could easily go on all this lark and not just with bookies ..

Reply #1 on: Today at 07:28:59 PM
I THINK WHEN THE PUBS FIRST OPENED UP A FEW WHERE PHONING IN WITH THE SYMPTOMS AFTER THEY VISITED A CERTAIN BAR

I THINK THEY PROBABLY GOT A FEW FREE PINTS FROM ANOTHER BAR CLOSE BY SAME WITH TAKEAWAYS THEY ARE ALL AT IT I BET

Reply #2 on: Today at 07:33:35 PM
Do you use the same firm all the time Crocky?

Yeah it's prime for corruption all this







Nekder ... usually Corals I use

Reply #4 on: Today at 07:42:05 PM
I was using WH online until about 2/3 months ago when i found out (to the cost of £270) that WH dont do best price guaranteed.



I switched to Corals online and get loads of free bets etc. In answer to your original o.p. the way Track 'n' Trace is performing would any get shut cos of it?.....

Reply #5 on: Today at 07:50:16 PM
Yeah they closed that shop cos of it .

Reply #6 on: Today at 07:52:45 PM
Cracking news then. want a way to get the fat lil fucker who owns a bistro right near me....

Reply #7 on: Today at 07:58:38 PM
easily done if anyone wanted somewhere shut for a bit