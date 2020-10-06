I visited a Bookies I don't usually get in , not in my town. Usually punters have to sign in with the covid app or write details on a sheet of paper with this firm before they can start betting, Anyway the place was closed found out it's cos of a Covid outbreak , Different firm was open over the road though. had me thinking what's stopping the opposition bookies sending in a decoy punter who has covid to deliberately get the rival firm shop closed for how ever long it closes for .. could easily go on all this lark and not just with bookies ..
Do you use the same firm all the time Crocky?