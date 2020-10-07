Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Chuba  (Read 242 times)
Richard_Liburd

« on: Yesterday at 02:53:11 PM »
Could become first player in a century to score in first 3 games.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:11:46 PM »
Cant knock it if he does!
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:14:19 PM »
Lump on! 
CoB scum
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:45:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:14:19 PM
Lump on! 
FFS no, we want him to score. A few Jonahs on here would end his career.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:46:56 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:45:10 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:14:19 PM
Lump on! 
FFS no, we want him to score. A few Jonahs on here would end his career.

Good point.  We need Lids and TM to back him to never score again.  That should do the trick.  He'd make Jimmy Greaves look like Michael Ricketts.
Pile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:46:56 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:45:10 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:14:19 PM
Lump on! 
FFS no, we want him to score. A few Jonahs on here would end his career.

Good point.  We need Lids and TM to back him to never score again.  That should do the trick.  He'd make Jimmy Greaves look like Michael Ricketts.
Dont you bully T M, the board splitarses will have you. Haha
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:50:44 PM »
Maybe TM will come back if I tempt him with red nose animations.
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:53:54 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:50:44 PM
Maybe TM will come back if I tempt him with red nose animations.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Pile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:29:29 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:50:44 PM
Maybe TM will come back if I tempt him with red nose animations.
Yes!!
Clive Road
Posts: 281

Easy now


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on Yesterday at 02:53:11 PM
Could become first player in a century to score in first 3 games.


I reckon hes going to a Uwe Fuchs type signing, he has that feel about him.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:30:29 AM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 10:26:49 PM
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on Yesterday at 02:53:11 PM
Could become first player in a century to score in first 3 games.


I reckon hes going to a Uwe Fuchs type signing, he has that feel about him.



IF I WAS YOU   mcl



I WOULD LAY OFF THE GLUE   
