October 07, 2020, 05:52:58 AM
Chuba
Author
Topic: Chuba (Read 242 times)
Richard_Liburd
Posts: 4
Chuba
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:53:11 PM »
Could become first player in a century to score in first 3 games.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 400
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:46 PM »
Cant knock it if he does!
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 640
Not big and not clever
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:19 PM »
Lump on!
Pile
Posts: 40 963
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:14:19 PM
Lump on!
FFS no, we want him to score. A few Jonahs on here would end his career.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 640
Not big and not clever
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:56 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:45:10 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:14:19 PM
Lump on!
FFS no, we want him to score. A few Jonahs on here would end his career.
Good point. We need Lids and TM to back him to never score again. That should do the trick. He'd make Jimmy Greaves look like Michael Ricketts.
Pile
Posts: 40 963
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:48 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:46:56 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:45:10 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:14:19 PM
Lump on!
FFS no, we want him to score. A few Jonahs on here would end his career.
Good point. We need Lids and TM to back him to never score again. That should do the trick. He'd make Jimmy Greaves look like Michael Ricketts.
Dont you bully T M, the board splitarses will have you. Haha
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 640
Not big and not clever
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:50:44 PM »
Maybe TM will come back if I tempt him with red nose animations.
nekder365
Posts: 2 782
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:53:54 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:50:44 PM
Maybe TM will come back if I tempt him with red nose animations.
Pile
Posts: 40 963
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:29 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:50:44 PM
Maybe TM will come back if I tempt him with red nose animations.
Yes!!
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Clive Road
Posts: 281
Easy now
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:49 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on
Yesterday
at 02:53:11 PM
Could become first player in a century to score in first 3 games.
I reckon hes going to a Uwe Fuchs type signing, he has that feel about him.
Up yours
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 796
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Chuba
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:30:29 AM »
Quote from: Clive Road on
Yesterday
at 10:26:49 PM
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on
Yesterday
at 02:53:11 PM
Could become first player in a century to score in first 3 games.
I reckon hes going to a Uwe Fuchs type signing, he has that feel about him.
IF I WAS YOU
I WOULD LAY OFF THE GLUE
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
