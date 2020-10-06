|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.
I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. .
Reminds me of the old joke:
Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?
A: Hurricane Katrina
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
|
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.
I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.
Major shit storm incoming.
Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall
Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.
Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Steboro
|
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.
I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.
Major shit storm incoming.
Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall
Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.
Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt
I can assure you its way less than 99% these Cajuns don't leave for nothing. They are fearless or possibly stupid.
The big problem with leaving is you can't get your house patched up immediately after it calms down, it could be days of hour house filling with water etc. Then again its better than being dead.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|