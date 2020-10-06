Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Hurricane Delta « on: October 06, 2020, 02:28:09 PM » Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.



Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 803





Posts: 2 803 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #1 on: October 06, 2020, 02:35:39 PM » I would never of thought of something like that becoming a race issue, but the way things are you make a good point.... Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #2 on: October 06, 2020, 02:53:31 PM » Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 048





Posts: 6 048 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #3 on: October 06, 2020, 02:58:52 PM » Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. .







Reminds me of the old joke:



Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?



A: Hurricane Katrina Reminds me of the old joke:Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?A: Hurricane Katrina Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #4 on: October 06, 2020, 03:41:24 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on October 06, 2020, 02:53:31 PM

Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.



Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target. Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 064





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 064Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #5 on: October 06, 2020, 03:47:48 PM »





Mardi Gras was fuckin mental.









Fuckin loved New Orleans.Mardi Gras was fuckin mental. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 89





Posts: 89 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #6 on: October 06, 2020, 03:48:24 PM » Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.







Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #7 on: October 06, 2020, 03:54:53 PM » Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 03:41:24 PM Quote from: RiversideRifle on October 06, 2020, 02:53:31 PM

Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.



Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 807





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 807Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #8 on: October 06, 2020, 03:55:55 PM »



Pegged? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #9 on: October 06, 2020, 04:37:26 PM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on October 06, 2020, 03:48:24 PM Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.







Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes. Logged

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 89





Posts: 89 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #11 on: October 06, 2020, 06:12:06 PM » Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 04:37:26 PM Quote from: boro_boro_boro on October 06, 2020, 03:48:24 PM Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.







Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.



Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.

Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #12 on: October 06, 2020, 06:27:38 PM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on October 06, 2020, 06:12:06 PM Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 04:37:26 PM Quote from: boro_boro_boro on October 06, 2020, 03:48:24 PM Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.







Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.



Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory. You can stay but you have no emergency resources available. Basically your on your own till the storm passes.

Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt

Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt

I can assure you its way less than 99% these Cajuns don't leave for nothing. They are fearless or possibly stupid.



The big problem with leaving is you can't get your house patched up immediately after it calms down, it could be days of hour house filling with water etc. Then again its better than being dead.



I can assure you its way less than 99% these Cajuns don't leave for nothing. They are fearless or possibly stupid.The big problem with leaving is you can't get your house patched up immediately after it calms down, it could be days of hour house filling with water etc. Then again its better than being dead. Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 AM » Looks like Lafayette getting it now.



That will be fun both big cities either side of me wrecked. Hope all the Lafayette BLM don't head here. Logged