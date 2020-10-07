Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 07, 2020, 12:20:35 PM
Author Topic: Hurricane Delta  (Read 218 times)
Steboro
« on: Yesterday at 02:28:09 PM »
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM »
I would never of thought of something like that becoming a race issue, but the way things are you make a good point....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:53:31 PM »
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   .



Reminds me of the old joke:

Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?

A: Hurricane Katrina
Steboro
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:41:24 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 02:53:31 PM
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round.  Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.  :alf:

Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:47:48 PM »
Fuckin loved New Orleans.


Mardi Gras was fuckin mental.




 :like:
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.



Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 03:41:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 02:53:31 PM
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round.  Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.  :alf:

Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:55 PM »
Pegged?

 mcl
Steboro
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:37:26 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 03:48:24 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.



Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory.  You can stay but you have no emergency resources available.  Basically your on your own till the storm passes.
Steboro
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:41:01 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 03:54:53 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 03:41:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 02:53:31 PM
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round.  Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.  :alf:

Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash 

I'm more amazed you found someone that lives in New Orleans that is white.   :alf:
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:12:06 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 04:37:26 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 03:48:24 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.



Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory.  You can stay but you have no emergency resources available.  Basically your on your own till the storm passes.


Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt
Steboro
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:27:38 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 06:12:06 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 04:37:26 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 03:48:24 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.



Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory.  You can stay but you have no emergency resources available.  Basically your on your own till the storm passes.


Its as mandatory as it gets and 99% of the population comply. You get the odd tin hat nutter staying put but show me a place that doesnt

I can assure you its way less than 99%  these Cajuns don't leave for nothing.   They are fearless or possibly stupid.   :alf:

The big problem with leaving is you can't get your house patched up immediately after it calms down, it could be days of hour house filling with water etc.  Then again its better than being dead. 

Steboro
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:57:28 AM »
Looks like Lafayette getting it now.

That will be fun both big cities either side of me wrecked.  Hope all the Lafayette BLM don't head here.
