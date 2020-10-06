Steboro

Online



Posts: 3 512





Posts: 3 512 Hurricane Delta « on: Today at 02:28:09 PM » Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.



Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 765





Posts: 2 765 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:35:39 PM » I would never of thought of something like that becoming a race issue, but the way things are you make a good point.... Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 919





Posts: 919 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:31 PM » Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 025





Posts: 6 025 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:58:52 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Today at 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. .







Reminds me of the old joke:



Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?



A: Hurricane Katrina Reminds me of the old joke:Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?A: Hurricane Katrina Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Steboro

Online



Posts: 3 512





Posts: 3 512 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:41:24 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:53:31 PM

Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.



Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target. Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 13 057





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 057Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:48 PM »





Mardi Gras was fuckin mental.









Fuckin loved New Orleans.Mardi Gras was fuckin mental. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 86





Posts: 86 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:24 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Today at 02:28:09 PM Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.







Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 919





Posts: 919 Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:53 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:41:24 PM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:53:31 PM

Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.



Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round. Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 806





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 806Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Hurricane Delta « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:55:55 PM »



Pegged? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures