Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.
I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.
Major shit storm incoming.
Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall