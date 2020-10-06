Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hurricane Delta  (Read 102 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 512


« on: Today at 02:28:09 PM »
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.
nekder365
Posts: 2 765


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:35:39 PM »
I would never of thought of something like that becoming a race issue, but the way things are you make a good point....
RiversideRifle
Posts: 919


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:31 PM »
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:
Bernie
Posts: 6 025


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   .



Reminds me of the old joke:

Q: What was your favourite Ghetto Blaster?

A: Hurricane Katrina
Steboro
Posts: 3 512


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:41:24 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:53:31 PM
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round.  Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.  :alf:

Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 057


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:48 PM »
Fuckin loved New Orleans.


Mardi Gras was fuckin mental.




boro_boro_boro
Posts: 86


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.



Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall
RiversideRifle
Posts: 919


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:41:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:53:31 PM
Did a military exercise in new Orleans a few years ago and it wS epic, during mardis gras, it was the one and only time I have been offered crystal meth  :ponce:

Bourbon Street is utter madness all year round.  Its like the Stockton High Street of the US.  :alf:

Good laugh though but certainly have to keep your head together or you will be an easy target.

It was a beauty ended up in some Birds trailer one night, proper white trash 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 806


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:55:55 PM »
Pegged?

Steboro
Posts: 3 512


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:37:26 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 03:48:24 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 02:28:09 PM
Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.

I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina.   They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.

Major shit storm incoming.



Since Katerina they dont usually fuck about... If the state put a mandatory in place then they move... The had once a few weeks back for another hurricane... Lucky for them it moved further north and east before landfall

Thats not correct a mandatory evacuation is technically not mandatory.  You can stay but you have no emergency resources available.  Basically your on your own till the storm passes.
