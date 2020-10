Steboro

Hurricane Delta « on: Today at 02:28:09 PM » Projected path is showing New Orleans is going to get battered.



I'm calling it now that they will be ordered to evacuate as per Katrina. They won't, they will experience lots of deaths and then bitch how the US government and FEMA offer them no assistance because of race.



Major shit storm incoming.