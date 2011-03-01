|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 40
|
What I do know is, Crossley was brilliant and didn't concerned a game for a a silly amount of games before we lost to Liverpool and he was shamefully dropped when Schwarzer returned to fitness.
If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brillianthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezTWaq099LE
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Richard_Liburd
Online
Posts: 4
|
Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Arthur Lightening (AKA The Burglar)
Marlon Beresford
Esmond Million
Gary Walsh
We've had some belters
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018