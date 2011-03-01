RedcarJJ



Posts: 1 584 Who was the better keeper « on: Today at 12:16:33 PM » Mark Schwarzer or Mark Crossley. I think if Crossley had been given an extended run he would have been better. Schwarzer was more brilliant but Crossley was more consistent.

Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:24 PM »



If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brilliant



What I do know is, Crossley was brilliant and didn't concerned a game for a a silly amount of games before we lost to Liverpool and he was shamefully dropped when Schwarzer returned to fitness.If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brilliant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezTWaq099LE

RedcarJJ



Posts: 1 584 Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:08 PM » I've been listening to Crossley stories all night and he is definitively a good crack

Richard_Liburd

Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:49 PM » Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote

Itchy_ring

Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:22 PM » For the short while he was with us Crossley but Skippy was top notch for almost all the time he was at Boro

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:49 PM » SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK 👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍



COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK 👎



GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Don pepe

Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:45:49 PM » I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.



Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon

nekder365

Posts: 2 770 Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:09:54 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:45:49 PM I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.



Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon



Good points Don Good points Don Logged

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:56:30 PM »

Ben Roberts or Brad Jones?



Ben Roberts or Brad Jones? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

RiversideRifle

Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #18 on: Today at 03:07:56 PM » Schwarzer became very stale at boro you could see that in his final season, he reinvented himself at Fulham, he was brilliant for 10 years and gave us his best worst kicker I've ever seen though

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 806Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:20:12 PM »



Jim Platt beats 'em all for me.



Stephen Pears was brilliant, Schwarzer was good, Crossley was good, Shay was great while we had him and Valdes was okay for a short arse.Jim Platt beats 'em all for me. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

V6

Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:03:51 PM » think Schwazer was the better keeper but Crossley didn't deserve to be dropped like he was poor management i even said at the time that he shouldn't have been replaced.

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:26:45 PM » Brad Guzan for me......

U S A!

U S A!



U S A!

U S A! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Posts: 40 960 Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #26 on: Today at 05:01:49 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:49:17 PM Danny Coyne sid sid sid

Imagine being in goal for a club when the fans sing another keepers name. Ouch.



I think Coynes best attribute was being used a stick to beat someone else. Haha Imagine being in goal for a club when the fans sing another keepers name. Ouch.I think Coynes best attribute was being used a stick to beat someone else. Haha Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.