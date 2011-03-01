Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Who was the better keeper  (Read 209 times)
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Posts: 1 584



« on: Today at 12:16:33 PM »
Mark Schwarzer or Mark Crossley. I think if Crossley had been given an extended run he would have been better. Schwarzer was more brilliant but Crossley was more consistent.
Chunts
Posts: 40


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:24 PM »
What I do know is, Crossley was brilliant and didn't concerned a game for a a silly amount of games before we lost to Liverpool and he was shamefully dropped when Schwarzer returned to fitness.

If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brilliant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezTWaq099LE
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 793

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:42 PM »
CROSSLEY.... END OF THREAD  👍

WAS AWSOME AT FOREST 👍
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Posts: 1 584



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:08 PM »
I've been listening to Crossley stories all night and he is definitively a good crack
Chunts
Richard_Liburd

Posts: 4


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:49 PM »
Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 791


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:22 PM »
For the short while he was with us Crossley but Skippy was top notch for almost all the time he was at Boro
RedSteel
Posts: 9 991

UTB


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on Today at 12:23:49 PM
Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote

Same here, big Aussie the best keeper the club has had and great value for money  :like: :like: :like:
Minge
Posts: 9 713

Superstar


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:55:38 PM »
But probably the worst catcher of the lot
nekder365
Posts: 2 765


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:22:57 PM »
The big Aussie for me, i would even put Steve Pears before Crossley......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 793

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:49 PM »
SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK  👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍
nekder365
Posts: 2 765


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:30:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:24:49 PM
SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK  👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍

Point taken but none of them were any good compared to Jimmy Platt..... :like:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 244



« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:34:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:24:49 PM
SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK  👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍
Exactly right' average at best.t
El Capitan
Posts: 43 240


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:45:28 PM »
Crossley better than Schwarzer?? Ive heard it all now  lost
Don pepe
Posts: 843


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:45:49 PM »
I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.

Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon
nekder365
Posts: 2 765


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:09:54 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:45:49 PM
I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.

Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon

Good points Don  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 564


Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:56:30 PM »
Ben Roberts or Brad Jones?

 :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 617



« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:02:12 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:56:30 PM
Ben Roberts

Alice-band-wearing-42-second wanker.

 oleary
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 250



« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:05:10 PM »
Robbie Fowler penalty......
RiversideRifle
Posts: 919


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:07:56 PM »
Schwarzer became very stale at boro you could see that in his final season, he reinvented himself at Fulham, he was brilliant for 10 years and gave us his best  :like: worst kicker I've ever seen though
Gramsci
Posts: 8 297



« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:55:38 PM
But probably the worst catcher of the lot

his kicking wasn't great either....was a good servant for the club though and was very very decent.....still not as good as Stephen Pears though 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 806


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:20:12 PM »
Stephen Pears was brilliant, Schwarzer was good, Crossley was good, Shay was great while we had him and Valdes was okay for a short arse.

Jim Platt beats 'em all for me.
 :bc:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 057


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:52:39 PM »
Platt for me too.



 :like:
V6
Posts: 2 119


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:03:51 PM »
think Schwazer was the better keeper but Crossley didn't deserve to be dropped like he was poor management i even said at the time that he shouldn't have been replaced.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 564


Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:26:45 PM »
Brad Guzan for me......

U S A!
U S A!
