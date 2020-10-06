RedcarJJ



RedcarJJ
Who was the better keeper « on: Today at 12:16:33 PM » Mark Schwarzer or Mark Crossley. I think if Crossley had been given an extended run he would have been better. Schwarzer was more brilliant but Crossley was more consistent.

Pallys bar stool
Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:24 PM »



If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brilliant



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezTWaq099LE What I do know is, Crossley was brilliant and didn't concerned a game for a a silly amount of games before we lost to Liverpool and he was shamefully dropped when Schwarzer returned to fitness.If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brilliant

RedcarJJ
Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:08 PM » I've been listening to Crossley stories all night and he is definitively a good crack

Richard_Liburd
Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:49 PM » Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote

Itchy_ring
Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:22 PM » For the short while he was with us Crossley but Skippy was top notch for almost all the time he was at Boro

LEON TROTSKY
Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:49 PM » SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍



COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK 👎



COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK 👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍

Don pepe
Re: Who was the better keeper « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:45:49 PM » I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.



Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon