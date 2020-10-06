Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 06, 2020, 02:34:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who was the better keeper  (Read 136 times)
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:16:33 PM »
Mark Schwarzer or Mark Crossley. I think if Crossley had been given an extended run he would have been better. Schwarzer was more brilliant but Crossley was more consistent.
Logged
Chunts
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:24 PM »
What I do know is, Crossley was brilliant and didn't concerned a game for a a silly amount of games before we lost to Liverpool and he was shamefully dropped when Schwarzer returned to fitness.

If you want an hour of hilarity watch or listen to his episode on under the cosh. Some of the cloughie stories are brilliant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezTWaq099LE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 792

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:42 PM »
CROSSLEY.... END OF THREAD  👍

WAS AWSOME AT FOREST 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:08 PM »
I've been listening to Crossley stories all night and he is definitively a good crack
Logged
Chunts
Richard_Liburd

Online Online

Posts: 3


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:49 PM »
Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 790


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:22 PM »
For the short while he was with us Crossley but Skippy was top notch for almost all the time he was at Boro
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 990

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on Today at 12:23:49 PM
Should never have dropped him when Schwarzer came back from injury but over the years the big Aussie gets my vote

Same here, big Aussie the best keeper the club has had and great value for money  :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 713

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:55:38 PM »
But probably the worst catcher of the lot
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 760


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:22:57 PM »
The big Aussie for me, i would even put Steve Pears before Crossley......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 792

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:49 PM »
SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK  👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 760


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:30:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:24:49 PM
SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK  👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍

Point taken but none of them were any good compared to Jimmy Platt..... :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 244



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:34:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:24:49 PM
SKIPPY WAS OVERATED 👍

COULDN'T CATCH A COLD AND COULDN'T KICK  👎

GOOD SHOT STOPPER THAT WAS IT 👍
Exactly right' average at best.t
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 238


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:45:28 PM »
Crossley better than Schwarzer?? Ive heard it all now  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 843


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:45:49 PM »
I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.

Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 760


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:09:54 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:45:49 PM
I posted a comment along the lines of crossley shouldnt have been dropped for schwarzer when he was having that incredible run and was mocked for it. Schwarzer obviously better over a longer period of time hit crossley, despite very good performances, wasnt given that opportunity so who onows how he mightve got on.

Schwarzer was obviously a good consistent performer for us but i do recall him threatening to leave a few times with the implication that he should be at a bigger club. So, good keeper but wont ever be held in the same regard as platt, pears or ummm ohanlon

Good points Don  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 