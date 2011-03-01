Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...  (Read 116 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 789

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 11:06:32 AM »
RELEASED BY WATFORD... WOULD HE FIT IN WITH AKPOM ?
Pile
Posts: 40 959



« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:08:50 AM »
Cant afford players like that.

Those days are long gone.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 912


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:09:50 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:08:50 AM
Cant afford players like that.

Those days are long gone.

And he's shite
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 249



« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:32:13 AM »
I always thought he was a 'nearly' man. He has the capacity to be brilliant but most of the time, errrrrrr, isn't. I'd have him in a flash. He'd like Teesside after London.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 789


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:48:58 AM »
Just googled him to see how old he is and his Watford wages came up ...... £100k per week 

29 btw looked like he was going to be very good 10 years ago but another one of those young players who never quite seems to go on to be top notch.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 789

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:49:49 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:32:13 AM
I always thought he was a 'nearly' man. He has the capacity to be brilliant but most of the time, errrrrrr, isn't. I'd have him in a flash. He'd like Teesside after London.

BEGGARS CAN'T BE CHOOSERS 👎

YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT BOB  👍😂😂😂👍
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 320


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:05:10 PM »
£100k a week 

We can't afford £10k a week.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 249



« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:07:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:05:10 PM
£100k a week 

We can't afford £10k a week.


I'm not on THAT much. Oh - him

Just me and Lidds on here with real brass
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 320


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:10:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:07:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:05:10 PM
£100k a week 

We can't afford £10k a week.


I'm not on THAT much. Oh - him

Just me and Lidds on here with real brass

And you're both retired....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 789

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:14:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:10:17 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:07:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:05:10 PM
£100k a week 

We can't afford £10k a week.


I'm not on THAT much. Oh - him

Just me and Lidds on here with real brass

And you're both retired....


AND BERNIE IS STILL HAVING TO WORK HIS LITTLE COTTON SOCKS OFF  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WHAT A MUG 👍
Richard_Liburd

Posts: 1


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:16:30 PM »
He will be one of them players who will always be known as someone who didnt fulfil his potential. Will end up at West Brom or Fulham
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 789

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on Today at 12:16:30 PM
He will be one of them players who will always be known as someone who didnt fulfil his potential. Will end up at West Brom or Fulham

THANKS FOR THAT INPUT 👍

DICK  😂😂😂
