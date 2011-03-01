Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 06, 2020, 12:19:47 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT... (Read 115 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 789
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
on:
Today
at 11:06:32 AM »
RELEASED BY WATFORD... WOULD HE FIT IN WITH AKPOM ?
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 959
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:08:50 AM »
Cant afford players like that.
Those days are long gone.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 912
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:09:50 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 11:08:50 AM
Cant afford players like that.
Those days are long gone.
And he's shite
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 249
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:32:13 AM »
I always thought he was a 'nearly' man. He has the capacity to be brilliant but most of the time, errrrrrr, isn't. I'd have him in a flash. He'd like Teesside after London.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 789
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:48:58 AM »
Just googled him to see how old he is and his Watford wages came up ...... £100k per week
29 btw looked like he was going to be very good 10 years ago but another one of those young players who never quite seems to go on to be top notch.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 789
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:49:49 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:32:13 AM
I always thought he was a 'nearly' man. He has the capacity to be brilliant but most of the time, errrrrrr, isn't. I'd have him in a flash. He'd like Teesside after London.
BEGGARS CAN'T BE CHOOSERS 👎
YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT BOB 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 320
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:05:10 PM »
£100k a week
We can't afford £10k a week.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 249
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:07:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:05:10 PM
£100k a week
We can't afford £10k a week.
I'm not on THAT much. Oh - him
Just me and Lidds on here with real brass
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 320
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:10:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:07:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:05:10 PM
£100k a week
We can't afford £10k a week.
I'm not on THAT much. Oh - him
Just me and Lidds on here with real brass
And you're both retired....
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 789
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:14:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:10:17 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:07:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:05:10 PM
£100k a week
We can't afford £10k a week.
I'm not on THAT much. Oh - him
Just me and Lidds on here with real brass
And you're both retired....
AND BERNIE IS STILL HAVING TO WORK HIS LITTLE COTTON SOCKS OFF 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
WHAT A MUG 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Richard_Liburd
Online
Posts: 1
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:16:30 PM »
He will be one of them players who will always be known as someone who didnt fulfil his potential. Will end up at West Brom or Fulham
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 789
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: DANNY WELLBECK FREE AGENT...
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Richard_Liburd on
Today
at 12:16:30 PM
He will be one of them players who will always be known as someone who didnt fulfil his potential. Will end up at West Brom or Fulham
THANKS FOR THAT INPUT 👍
DICK 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...