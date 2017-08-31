Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Trump and the rona
El Capitan
« on: Today at 09:07:36 AM »
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:04 AM »
Baring in mind the countless unnamed sources that the NYT and Washington Post seem to have embedded into his inner circle that's a pretty high risk strategy wouldn't you say?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:22:51 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:07:36 AM
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.

He had the most worst aggressive strain seen to date but his amazing and really great all american dna totally obliterated it in the most dynamic and really quite incredible way MAGA
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:07:36 AM
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.


El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:44 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:22:51 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:07:36 AM
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.

He had the most worst aggressive strain seen to date but his amazing and really great all american dna totally obliterated it in the most dynamic and really quite incredible way MAGA


Exactly  monkey
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:17:51 AM »
Lefties have been wishing he died when it was announced  :unlike:

Now that he has recovered from it the same lefties are saying it was fake  :unlike:  :matty:


It's all going in favour of the Donald  :like:

The virus might even make his skin turn black - checkmate lefty democrats  :nige: :nige:





4 MORE YEARS   :alastair: :alastair:





Remdesivir saved his life  :like: :like:  the stuff that  :matty: welched his bet on  :unlike:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:26:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:07:36 AM
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.


DISGUSTING THING TO SAY YOU NARROWBACKED SCROTE  👎
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:28:50 AM »
SHOW SOME FAAAAAAACKIN RESPECT
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:30:40 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:26:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:07:36 AM
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.


DISGUSTING THING TO SAY YOU NARROWBACKED SCROTE  👎





Hope the CIA Kick his door in and extradite him to Guantanamo bay  :matty: :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:31:35 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:17:51 AM
Lefties have been wishing he died when it was announced  :unlike:

Now that he has recovered from it the same lefties are saying it was fake  :unlike:  :matty:


It's all going in favour of the Donald  :like:

The virus might even make his skin turn black - checkmate lefty democrats  :nige: :nige:





In that case he could be the next poster boy for UncleBens rice.



4 MORE YEARS   :alastair: :alastair:





Remdesivir saved his life  :like: :like:  the stuff that  :matty: welched his bet on  :unlike:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:38:00 AM »
Shows what a narrow back piece of filth you are sending me private messages about your bet welch  :unlike:




Its that little  kid who is poorly you ripped off not me . think about that while you gloat you low life slime bag
Oldfield
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:38:35 AM »
 :matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:39:26 AM »
 :like: :like: :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:41:14 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:38:35 AM
:matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 




Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee



Hows graft, OddCunt? 
sockets
*****
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:12:59 AM »
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:19:52 AM »
Pathetic narrow backed lefty  :matty:  :gaz: sparked out by a proud boy  jc  charles

MAGA  :alastair: :alastair:


WATCH : http://t.me/JackDawkins/8190  https://t.me/JackDawkins/8190 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:36:22 AM »
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for Antifa and BLM taking a beating but that has to be the least impressive "Proud Boy" ever.
Twice his size, sucker punched the little fella and still didn't actually "spark him".
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:40:58 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:12:59 AM


Perfect  :mido:
Oldfield
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:18:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:41:14 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:38:35 AM
:matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 




Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee



Hows graft, OddCunt? 

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe   klins:basil:

Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?  :alf:

Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?   :like:
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:34:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:36:22 AM
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for Antifa and BLM taking a beating but that has to be the least impressive "Proud Boy" ever.
Twice his size, sucker punched the little fella and still didn't actually "spark him".



Looks like a loud mouth bully picking on a teenager.

I'm all for Trump but that guy wants locking up.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:47:57 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:18:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:41:14 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:38:35 AM
:matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 




Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee



Hows graft, OddCunt? 

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe   klins:basil:

Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?  :alf:

Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?   :like:

Decent bite, that 




When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:34:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:36:22 AM
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for Antifa and BLM taking a beating but that has to be the least impressive "Proud Boy" ever.
Twice his size, sucker punched the little fella and still didn't actually "spark him".



Looks like a loud mouth bully picking on a teenager.

I'm all for Trump but that guy wants locking up.
It also "looks" like a jumped up Antifa gobshite getting his comeuppance..........
nekder365
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:51:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:47:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:18:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:41:14 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:38:35 AM
:matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 




Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee



Hows graft, OddCunt? 

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe   klins:basil:

Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?  :alf:

Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?   :like:

Decent bite, that 




When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??

Have you forgot? You cashed a cheque at the Bank of the Dead that whatever spirit sent to you. And we know you made a mansions fortune on dodgy t-shirts.

Even i have heard all this before..... mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:54:32 PM »
Oh yes, my mistake.



Thankyou, Grandad 
Oldfield
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:26:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:47:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:18:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:41:14 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:38:35 AM
:matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 




Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee



Hows graft, OddCunt? 

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe   klins:basil:

Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?  :alf:

Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?   :like:

Decent bite, that 




When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??

No thats a slap down..... and as usual you have nothing to return with but bluster

Matty, so predictable

 :basil: monkey
Oldfield
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:27:19 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:51:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:47:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:18:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:41:14 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:38:35 AM
:matty: Is just jealous bless him

Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet

Fucking seething he is .... seething

 




Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee



Hows graft, OddCunt? 

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe   klins:basil:

Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?  :alf:

Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?   :like:

Decent bite, that 




When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??

Have you forgot? You cashed a cheque at the Bank of the Dead that whatever spirit sent to you. And we know you made a mansions fortune on dodgy t-shirts.

Even i have heard all this before..... mcl

 monkey monkey monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:32:24 PM »
It was definitely a decent chomp  :nige: :meltdown:

And I didnt even comment on your piss poor spelling  :pope2:






How many dockers mansions do I have now? 
