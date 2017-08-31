Welcome,
October 06, 2020, 02:34:10 PM
Trump and the rona
El Capitan
Trump and the rona
I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.
Bobupanddown
Re: Trump and the rona
Baring in mind the countless unnamed sources that the NYT and Washington Post seem to have embedded into his inner circle that's a pretty high risk strategy wouldn't you say?
Don pepe
Re: Trump and the rona
He had the most worst aggressive strain seen to date but his amazing and really great all american dna totally obliterated it in the most dynamic and really quite incredible way MAGA
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Trump and the rona
El Capitan
Re: Trump and the rona
Exactly
sockets
Re: Trump and the rona
Lefties have been wishing he died when it was announced
Now that he has recovered from it the same lefties are saying it was fake
It's all going in favour of the Donald
The virus might even make his skin turn black - checkmate lefty democrats
4 MORE YEARS
Remdesivir saved his life
the stuff that
welched his bet on
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Trump and the rona
DISGUSTING THING TO SAY YOU NARROWBACKED SCROTE 👎
El Capitan
Re: Trump and the rona
SHOW SOME FAAAAAAACKIN RESPECT
sockets
Re: Trump and the rona
Hope the CIA Kick his door in and extradite him to Guantanamo bay
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump and the rona
sockets
Re: Trump and the rona
Shows what a narrow back piece of filth you are sending me private messages about your bet welch
Its that little kid who is poorly you ripped off not me . think about that while you gloat you low life slime bag
Oldfield
Re: Trump and the rona
Is just jealous bless him
Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet
Fucking seething he is .... seething
sockets
Re: Trump and the rona
El Capitan
Re: Trump and the rona
Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee
Hows graft, OddCunt?
sockets
Re: Trump and the rona
sockets
Re: Trump and the rona
Pathetic narrow backed lefty
sparked out by a proud boy
MAGA
WATCH :
http://t.me/JackDawkins/8190
https://t.me/JackDawkins/8190
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Trump and the rona
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for Antifa and BLM taking a beating but that has to be the least impressive "Proud Boy" ever.
Twice his size, sucker punched the little fella and still didn't actually "spark him".
Don pepe
Re: Trump and the rona
Perfect
Oldfield
Re: Trump and the rona
Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee
Hows graft, OddCunt?
Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe
Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?
Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?
Bernie
Re: Trump and the rona
Looks like a loud mouth bully picking on a teenager.
I'm all for Trump but that guy wants locking up.
El Capitan
Re: Trump and the rona
Decent bite, that
When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??
nekder365
Re: Trump and the rona
It also "looks" like a jumped up Antifa gobshite getting his comeuppance..........
nekder365
Re: Trump and the rona
Have you forgot? You cashed a cheque at the Bank of the Dead that whatever spirit sent to you. And we know you made a mansions fortune on dodgy t-shirts.
Even i have heard all this before.....
El Capitan
Re: Trump and the rona
Oh yes, my mistake.
Thankyou, Grandad
Oldfield
Re: Trump and the rona
No thats a slap down..... and as usual you have nothing to return with but bluster
Matty, so predictable
Oldfield
Re: Trump and the rona
El Capitan
Re: Trump and the rona
It was definitely a decent chomp
And I didnt even comment on your piss poor spelling
How many dockers mansions do I have now?
