El Capitan

El Capitan
Posts: 43 238 Trump and the rona « on: Today at 09:07:36 AM » I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.

Don pepe

Don pepe
Posts: 843 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:22:51 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:07:36 AM I dont think he ever even had it. PR stunt.



He had the most worst aggressive strain seen to date but his amazing and really great all american dna totally obliterated it in the most dynamic and really quite incredible way MAGA

sockets



sockets
M A G APosts: 1 696TRUMP 2020 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:17:51 AM »



Now that he has recovered from it the same lefties are saying it was fake





It's all going in favour of the Donald



The virus might even make his skin turn black - checkmate lefty democrats











4 MORE YEARS











Remdesivir saved his life the stuff that welched his bet on

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 614 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:31:35 AM »



Now that he has recovered from it the same lefties are saying it was fake





It's all going in favour of the Donald



The virus might even make his skin turn black - checkmate lefty democrats











In that case he could be the next poster boy for UncleBens rice.







4 MORE YEARS











Remdesivir saved his life the stuff that welched his bet on

Lefties have been wishing he died when it was announcedNow that he has recovered from it the same lefties are saying it was fakeIt's all going in favour of the DonaldThe virus might even make his skin turn black - checkmate lefty democratsIn that case he could be the next poster boy for UncleBens rice.4 MORE YEARSRemdesivir saved his lifethe stuff thatwelched his bet on Logged

sockets



sockets
M A G APosts: 1 696TRUMP 2020 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:38:00 AM »









Shows what a narrow back piece of filth you are sending me private messages about your bet welch
Its that little kid who is poorly you ripped off not me . think about that while you gloat you low life slime bag

Oldfield

Oldfield
Posts: 991 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:38:35 AM » Is just jealous bless him



Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet



Fucking seething he is .... seething







Is just jealous bless himTrumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planetFucking seething he is .... seething Logged

El Capitan

El Capitan
Posts: 43 238 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:41:14 AM »



Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet



Fucking seething he is .... seething









Is just jealous bless himTrumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planetFucking seething he is .... seething



Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee







Hows graft, OddCunt?

TerryCochranesSocks

TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 800Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:36:22 AM » Don't get me wrong, I'm all for Antifa and BLM taking a beating but that has to be the least impressive "Proud Boy" ever.

Twice his size, sucker punched the little fella and still didn't actually "spark him".

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Oldfield

Oldfield
Posts: 991 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:18:50 PM »



Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet



Fucking seething he is .... seething









Is just jealous bless himTrumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planetFucking seething he is .... seething



Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee







Hows graft, OddCunt?

Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffeeHows graft, OddCunt?

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe



Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?



Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?

Bernie

Bernie
Posts: 6 022 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:34:36 PM »

Twice his size, sucker punched the little fella and still didn't actually "spark him".







Looks like a loud mouth bully picking on a teenager.



I'm all for Trump but that guy wants locking up.

El Capitan

El Capitan
Posts: 43 238 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:47:57 PM »



Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet



Fucking seething he is .... seething









Is just jealous bless himTrumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planetFucking seething he is .... seething



Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee







Hows graft, OddCunt?

Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffeeHows graft, OddCunt?

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe



Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?



Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in LinthorpeWork? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?

Decent bite, that









When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??

nekder365

nekder365
Posts: 2 760 Re: Trump and the rona « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:51:22 PM »



Trumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planet



Fucking seething he is .... seething









Is just jealous bless himTrumpy with Coronavirus showed more work ethic with the virus than Matty has in his 30 odd years on the planetFucking seething he is .... seething



Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffee







Hows graft, OddCunt?

Absolutely seething with my feet up on the sofa, supping a coffeeHows graft, OddCunt?

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in Linthorpe



Work? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?



Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?

Matty, sweetheart, living off an inheritance and a meagre one at that is nothing to shout about..... its embarassing actually... especially when all it got you was two dockers mansions in LinthorpeWork? I will be working till i drop..... the difference i suspect is that im not employed by anyone ...... went passed that stage along time ago.... you just kept getting fired didnt you?Come back when you have something to shout about wont you?

Decent bite, that









When did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??

Decent bite, thatWhen did I get the second dockers mansion in Linthorpe??

Have you forgot? You cashed a cheque at the Bank of the Dead that whatever spirit sent to you. And we know you made a mansions fortune on dodgy t-shirts.



Even i have heard all this before.....