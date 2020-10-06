Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎  (Read 55 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 779

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 09:07:31 AM »
I WON'T BE WATCHING NO MORE ENGLAND GAMES.... THE ARROGANCE OF SOME OF THESE CUNTS HOLDS NO BOUNDS  👎

I HOPE WALES FUCKING PUMP US ON THURSDAY 👍

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12091167/tammy-abraham-ben-chilwell-and-jadon-sancho-out-of-wales-fixture
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Posts: 43 229


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:35 AM »
Yer running out of teams to watch, Lids!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Online Online

Posts: 183


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:33:00 AM »
Why would yer wanna watch England yer scotch cunt  :lenin:
monkeyman
Online Online

Posts: 11 137


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:33:37 AM »
Why would yer wanna watch England yer scotch cunt  :lenin:
  lost
Itchy_ring
Online Online

Posts: 1 786


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:41:56 AM »
Isn't the whole point that they've been dropped so you wouldn't be watching them anyway?
