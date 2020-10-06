LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 779



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 779I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎 « on: Today at 09:07:31 AM »



I HOPE WALES FUCKING PUMP US ON THURSDAY 👍



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12091167/tammy-abraham-ben-chilwell-and-jadon-sancho-out-of-wales-fixture

I WON'T BE WATCHING NO MORE ENGLAND GAMES.... THE ARROGANCE OF SOME OF THESE CUNTS HOLDS NO BOUNDS 👎I HOPE WALES FUCKING PUMP US ON THURSDAY 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊