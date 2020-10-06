Welcome,
October 06, 2020, 09:49:16 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎
Author
Topic: EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎 (Read 52 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 779
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎
«
on:
Today
at 09:07:31 AM »
I WON'T BE WATCHING NO MORE ENGLAND GAMES.... THE ARROGANCE OF SOME OF THESE CUNTS HOLDS NO BOUNDS 👎
I HOPE WALES FUCKING PUMP US ON THURSDAY 👍
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12091167/tammy-abraham-ben-chilwell-and-jadon-sancho-out-of-wales-fixture
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 229
Re: EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:08:35 AM »
Yer running out of teams to watch, Lids!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Online
Posts: 183
Re: EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:33:00 AM »
Why would yer wanna watch England yer scotch cunt
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 137
Re: EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:33:37 AM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on
Today
at 09:33:00 AM
Why would yer wanna watch England yer scotch cunt
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 786
Re: EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL 👎😠👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:41:56 AM »
Isn't the whole point that they've been dropped so you wouldn't be watching them anyway?
Logged
