LETTING HIM GO OUT ON LOANBIG MISTAKE THIS LAD CAN DO A JOB FOR BORO THIS SEASON COMING ON AS A SUB CHANGING FORMATION I THINK THINK THE LAD COULD BE A DECENT PLAYER TO KEEP WHEN INJURIES CREEP INBAD MOVE TO LET HIM GO OUT ON LOAN WE HAVE OTHER PLAYERS WHO CAN GO

I'd maybe let him go till January

I THINK HE COULD BE A HIDDEN GEM IF HE GOT MORE GAME TIME AT THE BORO

I'd maybe let him go till January

Why? He could do a job for us and we need bodies in the squad. Seems like an odd move.